Volkswagen hopes to not enter production hell with I.D.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess and brand Board members met with more than 30 CEOs from suppliers at the MEB Supplier Event, with whom VW is carefully preparing the launch of the all-electric I.D. family.

The importance of the first model, Volkswagen I.D. hatchback, is compared to the first Beetle or the first Golf. Production will begin at the end of 2019 at the Zwickau plant in Germany, which means that the original timeline was maintained.

Currently, Volkswagen is one of the smaller manufacturers of all-electric cars, but by 2025 it hopes to produce 1 million BEVs annually within the group. The all-new Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB) platform is expected to be used in 15 million cars.

Total investment in e-mobility, digitalization, autonomous driving and new mobility services is about €11 billion by 2023 alone and more than €9 billion falls on the I.D. family.