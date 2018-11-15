VW Confirms Tie With Ford: Electric Cars Part Of the Package?

  1. Home
The Ford-Volkswagen EV riddle is still unsolved.

The rumors about the Volkswagen and Ford EV partnership are still alive as Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said that both manufacturers “identified other potential cooperation” (besides commercial vehicle partnership).

“Rumours of a VW and Ford tie-in have been circulating since the start of the month, with speculation that the brands will also develop electric vehicles together.”

Speculations concern the new MEB platform that could be used in Ford electric cars, but it would be strange if Ford would decide on that option, because to use the borrowed MEB platform would seem to indicate that Ford doesn’t fully support electric cars.

We believe that a partnership like this depends on the Ford policy and forecast about the electric car future. If Ford doesn’t expect EVs to play a major role, then the company could use VW’s tech and do a few low-volume models to save costs, but if Ford believes in EVs, it probably would be willing to develop its own tech.

Guess time will tell.

Source: Autocar

Will

Ford where’s your electrifying product. Oops you don’t have one. I’ll give 10 more years and VW will buy off Ford

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Al D

Don’t be silly. Ford is selling over 900,000 trucks a year in the U.S. and over a million worldwide every year. Ford sells 6.5 million light vehicles (excluding heavy trucks and buses) worldwide every year. I’m sure Ford and VW will form a partnership that includes VW’s EV platform. There is no need for Ford to rush into the EV market with sales figures like that.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
G2

Ford doesn’t need EVs in the future, because it won’t be there with their attitude.

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
John

That’s as long as electric pickups never reach the public market. The first Powerstroke that’s passed by a Rivian or Tesla pulling 30,000 lbs up a 6% grade will drive a big ol’ nail in that 900,000 truck per year coffin.

I also can’t wait for the dip-sh-t coal roller to get absolutely smoked (pun intended) by a 3-second EV pickup off the stoplight.

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
BEVfan

Just like Skoda buys all platforms and technology from VW, Ford could do the same for some models.
That doesn’t necessarily mean a bad thing for them.
Skoda sells cheaper cars than VW, with the same quality, just with a one or two years delay in technology. Their cars are really appreciated and reliable.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Blablubb

Skoda belongs to VW group, they don’t ‘buy’ it. Otherwise I agree about the good quality/price ratio

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BEVfan

I am not sure how it works, but Skoda pays for the technology.
[Url=https://www.google.nl/amp/s/auto.ndtv.com/news/volkswagen-plans-to-curb-competition-from-skoda-1758545/amp]See Here[/url]

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Lou Grinzo

All Ford buying EV tech from VW (assuming that’s what’s really going on here) means is that Ford sees that as the best way to get into EVs. Higher quality? Lower cost? QUICKER TIME TO MARKET BECAUSE THEY’RE FINALLY GETTING SERIOUS? Who knows the reason(s) why, but if this is an EV-based deal, I think it’s good news to see one of the most conspicuous foot draggers moving in the right direction.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Vexar

I think the best part of this news is that VW is probably, seriously, going to make somebody’s EVs. So we know what Ford’s electrification timeline is: VW Group timeline plus probably a good months after that. Word to Jim Hackett: VW is known for making things up about EVs and not following through; if you get a contract with them, make sure it has delivery dates and accompanying unit numbers. Also, beware of cheating!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Bloggin
Ford needs VWs MBE platform because of their slow decision making process that tied more to the ICE automotive cycle than the fast moving technology cycle were EVs are today. Ford’s narrow focus on ICE commercial trucks and big SUVs in upper trim levels has them at a lost in most other markets where those vehicles are less desirable. Then their old habit of running models too long has them in trouble in China with sales down around 40% month after month. But with more powerful, more efficient, more technologically advanced EV trucks coming from other manufacturers, Ford is in a precarious situation. Clearly, letting over 500k car customers transition to their competition was a bad idea, with many wanting to transition to an EV sedan/5-door, but not so much a tall SUV. Jaguar figured that out with their I-Pace that they call a SUV then a Crossover, but which is actually a 5-door hatch, but there is no premium segment for 5-door hatches. But Tesla is proving that over 400k people are willing to wait on a EV sedan if it’s designed right. Which is why I think Ford talks so much about being a ‘mobility’ company and focusing… Read more »
1 hour ago
1 hour ago