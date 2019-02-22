33 M BY MARK KANE

See first fully electric Volvo trucks in action

On February 19, Volvo Trucks delivered the first electric truck to customers in Sweden in its pilot program for selected customers, which will be expanded to other European markets in the second half of 2019.

The first delivered Volvo FL Electric are a refuse truck to waste and recycling company Renova, and a distribution truck to the logistics company DB Schenker and partner haulier TGM, operating in Sweden.

Beside the FL Electric (gross vehicle weight of 16 tonnes), Swedish manufacturer will offer also Volvo FE Electric (GVW of 27 tonnes).

The range of those trucks depends on battery capacity – up to 300 km (186 miles) in case of FL, and up to 200 km (124 miles) in case of FE.

“The Volvo FL Electric trucks are part of a pre-series developed in collaboration with selected customers. Series production of the Volvo FL Electric and its powerful sibling, the Volvo FE Electric, will commence with a limited number of trucks for the European markets in the second half of 2019. The absence of motor noise and exhaust emissions contributes to better working conditions for the drivers and a quieter, cleaner urban environment.”

Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks said:

“Our close collaboration with drivers and customers has enabled us to develop, in a short space of time, electrified transport solutions that meet high requirements in terms of performance, driving distances, cargo handling and vehicle use,” The drivers who will operate the electric trucks have had the opportunity to test-drive them prior to delivery, as part of the operator training. “The drivers were particularly impressed with the responsive driveline, delivering fast and seamless acceleration, and the low noise level,” “We will continue to develop our electrified offering. At the same time, we are steadily reducing the environmental and climate impact of our diesel and gas powered trucks, primarily through energy-efficient drivelines,”

Volvo FL Electric specs:

Driveline: 185 kW electric motor, max power/130 kW continuous output, two speed transmission, propeller shaft, rear axle. Max torque electric motor 425 Nm. Max torque rear axle 16 kNm.

Energy storage: 2-6 lithium-ion batteries, totalling 100-300 kWh.

Range: up to 300 km

Charging: AC charging via the mains grid (22 kW) or DC fast charge via CCS/Combo2 for up to 150 kW.

Recharging time: From empty to fully charged batteries: fast charge 1-2 hours (DC charging), night charge up to 10 hours (AC charging) with maximum battery capacity of 300 kWh.

GVW of 16 tonnes

Volvo FE Electric specs:

