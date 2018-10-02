  1. Home
Volkswagen Considers Sharing Electric Car Platform With Ford

Ford EVs on the Volkswagen MEB platform?

Volkswagen Group and Ford could form a development and production alliance that would strengthen the competitiveness of both manufacturers, at least in certain market segments.

Media speculates that besides areas like light commercial vehicles (under consideration at least since June), VW and Ford could partner in EVs, which recently have not been the strongest point of Ford. Volkswagen could share its MEB platform, scheduled for late 2019, with Ford for a profit while Ford would be able to produce all-electric cars with lower investment costs.

Volkswagen CFO Frank Witter said VW intends to be much more open to partnerships and, when asked about sharing MEB with Ford, he didn’t exclude such a possibility.

“Whether we might provide access to other brands outside of the VW Group is theoretically possible, but there is no decision,”

Volkswagen probably will be open to partnering with other companies on autonomous driving, too.

Source: Automotive News

8 Comments on "Volkswagen Considers Sharing Electric Car Platform With Ford"

amt

There’s another great idea from VW…. 🙁

1 hour ago
earl colby pottinger

Just a second, the Ford ad on the future says they build and others follow. Are you saying they lied?

1 hour ago
Roy_H

Ford has nothing to do with this article except as passive being mentioned as a possibility. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the first time Ford has even heard of this partnership possibility.

25 minutes ago
Brian

The only one following Ford is FCA.

24 minutes ago
Brian

Sounds like Ford is still trying to do the bare minimum when it comes to EVs. They hired out the Focus EV design, and it looks like they will continue to do just that with future EVs.

55 minutes ago
Joel B

They had someone else do the Focus EV? Did they also hire out someone to do the C-Max Energi and Fusion Energi?

30 minutes ago
Brian

“Ford used a complete electric drive train developed and supplied by Magna International”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Focus_Electric

I don’t know about the Energis.

25 minutes ago
Apexerman

I always wondered why former CEO Mark Fields left Ford a few years ago. He must’ve realized the transition to electric was a tougher than he thought. Now that Ford is supposedly abandoning the car market in favor of trucks, SUV’s and the good ‘ol Mustang, partnering makes sense.

26 minutes ago