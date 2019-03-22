1 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen and Northvolt to lead the European Battery Union

Volkswagen announced a new consortium – European Battery Union (EBU) – formed with Swedish battery company Northvolt, to bring together research activities on electric car batteries.

Together with other European industry partners, EBU will cover the entire battery value stream – from raw materials through cell technology to recycling. According to the press release, the prime objective is to accumulate much broader know-how on battery cell production.

There are no further details, but it seems that at first, the EBU will be a new entity to get financing on research. At a later stage, findings could be used in a new battery manufacturing plant in Europe, planned by Northvolt.

More competence on battery cells in the hands of Volkswagen – the biggest European car manufacturer – for sure would improve its business position against Asian suppliers.