Volkswagen & Mobileye Team To Commercialize Self-Driving EVs

BY MARK KANE

Next year the first autonomous Volkswagens will be tested in Israel

Volkswagen, Mobileye (acquired by Intel) and Champion Motors announced plans to develop and launch in Israel the first self-driving ride-hailing service, called also Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS).

The joint venture will be started in early 2019 and roll out in phases (from several dozen to hundreds of self-driving electric vehicles) through 2022 when full commercialization should be possible.

Volkswagen Group will be responsible for electric cars and its in-depth knowledge and competency about design and deployment of user-centered mobility services, while Mobileye will provide its level-4 AV Kit – a turn-key, driverless solution comprised of hardware, driving policy, safety software and map data. The third partner – Champion Motors – will run the fleet operations and control center.