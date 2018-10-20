Volkswagen I.D. R Electric To Go After Nürburgring Record
Time of 5 minutes and 30 seconds is possible
According to Autocar’s sources, Volkswagen Motorsport intends to take the Volkswagen I.D. R racer that set all-time record of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to the Nürburgring. The track is exclusively booked for May 2019.
Currently, the fastest EV at the Nürburgring Nordschleife was NIO EP9 (6:45.900 – six minutes, 45.900 seconds). The fastest car on the track ever was heavily modified Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo race car (5:19.55) at an average speed of 145.3 mph (233.79 km/h).
Early simulations of the VW I.D. R suggest times below 5:30 are possible, which gives it chance to beat not only EVs but also ICE cars.
““We’re still at an early stage of preparation, but we’ve already seen lap times below 5min 30sec in the simulator,” an insider with knowledge of Volkswagen Motorsport’s Nürburgring plans told Autocar, adding: “There’s more to come, we’re sure”.”
Setting a new record would be a great marketing asset ahead of the production launch of the Volkswagen I.D. model in late 2019.
First, the I.D. R needs to be modified to handle higher speeds (new aerodynamic package, electric drive system, maybe gearing).
See entire record-setting NIO EP9 Nurburgring lap here.
The car will be driven by Romain Dumas, who was the driver also at Pikes Peak. Dumas is a four-time winner of the Nürburgring 24 Hours.
Volkswagen I.D. R spec:
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds
- two electric motors with total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque
- AWD
- curb weight 1,100 kg
Source: Autocar
8 Comments on "Volkswagen I.D. R Electric To Go After Nürburgring Record"
I wish them a lot of luck!
I’d be slightly more impressed if they used an ID production car.
Much more exciting than the endless drag strip races.
Agreed.
some prefer drag races, some prefer track races.
Good stuff and nice marketing for EVs. But does the ID R have anything in common with the VWs that are going to be launched other than the name?
I would say no. Anything going around the ring in less than approx. 7 min 30 sec. Has not much in common with everyday life cars.
Agree, sometimes they at least keep the platform. For example the record Porsche is related to a production model, even though every piece of the car was not standard. I think with the ID R there is absolutely nothing in common. Still cool thou.
Wow evs go fast,, climb hills, and maneuver around tracks at high speed, who knew.