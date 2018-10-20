2 H BY MARK KANE

Time of 5 minutes and 30 seconds is possible

According to Autocar’s sources, Volkswagen Motorsport intends to take the Volkswagen I.D. R racer that set all-time record of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to the Nürburgring. The track is exclusively booked for May 2019.

Currently, the fastest EV at the Nürburgring Nordschleife was NIO EP9 (6:45.900 – six minutes, 45.900 seconds). The fastest car on the track ever was heavily modified Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo race car (5:19.55) at an average speed of 145.3 mph (233.79 km/h).

Early simulations of the VW I.D. R suggest times below 5:30 are possible, which gives it chance to beat not only EVs but also ICE cars.

““We’re still at an early stage of preparation, but we’ve already seen lap times below 5min 30sec in the simulator,” an insider with knowledge of Volkswagen Motorsport’s Nürburgring plans told Autocar, adding: “There’s more to come, we’re sure”.”

Setting a new record would be a great marketing asset ahead of the production launch of the Volkswagen I.D. model in late 2019.

First, the I.D. R needs to be modified to handle higher speeds (new aerodynamic package, electric drive system, maybe gearing).

See entire record-setting NIO EP9 Nurburgring lap here.

The car will be driven by Romain Dumas, who was the driver also at Pikes Peak. Dumas is a four-time winner of the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Volkswagen I.D. R spec:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

of power and of torque AWD

curb weight 1,100 kg

Source: Autocar