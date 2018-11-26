VW Will Build New North American Factory For Electric Cars
Volkswagen’s new CEO is actively searching for a location to build an electric car factory in North American.
It’s crazy to us at InsideEVs that Volkswagen is doing so much to promote and gear up for its electric car efforts. We’re impressed by the company’s massive charging network plans and its increasing announcements of a plethora of upcoming EVs. Also, the fact that it’s talked about multiple battery factories and is looking for global areas to build EV factories. We can only hope that all these efforts will pay off. But, we struggle to cover VW’s press releases and shares since there is so much contradictory information. The automaker has not much shown much for its efforts, yet. We’ve never seen a company release so many new announcements, but fail to deliver.
You better bet that we are all about VW coming forth with an onslaught of affordable and compelling EVs. Despite the whole “Dieselgate” conspiracy, we want and NEED this to happen as much as anyone, and these huge steps are exciting. Let’s hope together that Volkswagen is sincere and on point and can really bank on all of it. Honestly, it could become hugely monumental if substantiated. Yea, yea commenters will throw shade at VW, but if it really can pull this off in good time, all we can say is WOW and BRING IT ON, please!
VW Group of America’s new CEO Scott Keogh specifically said (via Reuters) that this new North American plant must be established before the automaker can officially reveal a new, undisclosed electric car that will be priced around $30-40k and will arrive in 2020. VW Group has already announced spending some $50 billion on research, development, and deployment of EVs, on top of new efforts in partnership with Ford.
The automaker currently maintains a U.S. site in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As far as Keogh is concerned, there may be enough space at that plant to move forward. However, he says that it may not be the final answer. VW is looking at options beyond the already established facility. He makes it clear that, despite Tesla’s current success, there is huge opportunity in the U.S. According to the CEO, VW can still take hold off the ever-growing electric car market. Keogh concludes:
The market timing actually is quite perfect. You need to have this intersection of, ‘Can you get costs down enough that you can produce a car at that price point, make enough money, have the technology capabilities that this is a car that we would want to put in the marketplace, and have market acceptance? And when all these things intersect that’s ideally when you want to throw the dart.
All we can do is hope and will it to happen folks. If it does, it will wow the segment to the nth degree. Fortunately, our own long-time EV expert Tom Moloughney was able to hit up VW at the L.A. Auto Show and voice his/our concerns. Hopefully, some new information was gleaned via the interview. We plan to share his insights more in the coming days.
$30,000-$40,000? what happened to 1/2 the price of a Tesla ? I guess VW meant top line Mod3 not the Base mod 3.Oh well one can dream,I was looking forward to a sub $20,000 VW EV
Yes, just like Tesla did…start with a higher priced EV first to get some margins and EoS than can build more affordable. I truly believe their sub $25K BEV will come.
We will have a VW as good as a Tesla at half the price.Promise secured?
The part of the quote you are refering to was:
“We will come in 2020 with vehicles that can do anything like Tesla and are cheaper by half”
He never said it would be as good as Tesla.
Now, about ‘2020’ and ‘half the price’ in the same sentence…
Um, the part “…can do anything like Tesla…” certainly implies that it would be as good as Tesla.
In any case, its all good as the more EVs the better for everyone.
I for one believe that VAG will be the first major Western legacy LICE maker to go big into EVs and once they or another does it will start a domino effect even bigger then what we have seen with production-constrained Tesla on the others laggards.
Well, maybe VW should contact GM, they might have some empty factories available.
Why build a new one, when you could probably refurbish an old one, like Lordstown, for a lot less.
I would contact the state of MI. and see if they would declare Force Majeure if GM does not want to sell. Auto companies need to understand that they can’t go into a place teardown thousands of houses, build a factory, pollute the land, and then 20 years later pull up stakes and leave an empty eyesore, a white elephant, that destroys the value of all properties nearby.
By the by. has not much shown much (too much)? edit
Agree 100% Steven. I too am very hopeful that VW can take the leadership role they are touting, including getting a quality BEV to more of the mass market (sub $25K). Lot of noice and party favours, but nothing really tangible yet. I to am excited and welcome what VW wants to do and hope they can.
Oh and hey VW, we have a very nice Oshawa ex-GM Plant here in Ontario that I bet you could get for a song with a very dedicated and experienced workforce as well! #CanadianJobs
I sense that VW is more likely to buy the GM plants than Tesla. They would probably get a better price for the real estate out of GM. Of course, the whole “we need a plant before we can reveal a yet-unannounced vehicle” line cracked me up like a windshield being hit by a bowling ball. I mean, you gotta hand it to VW, all their press releases have a legalese catch to them. There’s always a slight condition buried somewhere. Like Easter falling on a Saturday or (US) Thanksgiving actually ending up on a Friday for once, I fear VW will not see the light of day with these promises + conditions. Fool me once? They’ll love you. Fool me twice? Come on, fool me again!
Hey; was it “50” or “15” that was misspoke by the VW Chairman?
Ha, ha. He meant 15 and said 50 instead, plus they also sound similar in German.
I guess something got lost in the translation, like honesty.
I love all the drama about the 50 vs 15 debate, completely ignoring that even 15 millions is still a gigantic number that would dwarf every other competitor in the EV space, including Tesla.