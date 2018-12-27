  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3: Top 5 Likes & Dislikes

Tesla Model 3: Top 5 Likes & Dislikes

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 3

Tesla Model 3: Do the positives outweigh the negatives?

There are good and bad aspects of every car. What’s most important is figuring out your priorities and deciding if the pros are so positive that the cons seem trivial. If the negatives are going to bother you enough to make you second guess your buying decision, perhaps you should have reconsidered. The problem is, with all the mixed reviews out there when it comes to cars — and especially the hugely popular Tesla Model 3 — it’s hard to know for sure what you’re getting into. Moreover, it seems that Tesla vehicles are forever adapting as time moves forward, which doesn’t make your decision any easier.

Related Tesla Model 3 Content:
Tesla Model 3 Review: After 6 Months And 10,000 Miles:
There Are 227 Ways In Which Tesla Can Improve The Model 3
Tesla Model 3 - Best & Worst Video Review

Fortunately, YouTube channel Crosstalk Solutions has what appears to be a “newer” Model 3. In fact, it’s only been on the road for about 3,000 miles. We think that’s a pretty reasonable amount of time to make some solid observations about the car’s pros and cons. So, what does Chris Sherwood from Crosstalk want us to know?

Chris obviously likes the Model 3’s acceleration, but he says that’s too obvious to be included on his list. His personal list of likes includes:

  • Enhanced Autopilot
  • Keyless Entry and Exit
  • Regenerative Braking

Chris mentions two dislikes in the video:

  • Glossy Center Console
  • Keyless Entry Needs Improvement

For more in-depth insight, watch the video above.

Do you own a Tesla Model 3? If so, let us know if you agree with these lists. If your list is different or you have something unique to share, fill us in via the comment section below.

Video Description via Crosstalk Solutions on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Top 5 Likes and Dislikes

I’ve driven the Model 3 for about 3000 miles now, and this is my list of top 5 likes and dislikes about this vehicle. What is your list? Let me know in the comments below!

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Tesla Model 3: Top 5 Likes & Dislikes"

newest oldest most voted
Bill Howland
Interesting list of pros and cons.. Most of the cons ironically, the BOLT ev happens to do well – plenty of regeneration, recouperation, etc. (Proper term for the past 100 years has been “Dynamic Braking”) – and its selectable – either 50 kw with the “L” shifter or 70 kw (about 0.3 G) with the paddle and L combined. Everyone seems to like one-pedal driving, which I had to use with the Roadster since one wasn’t given a choice, but I don’t use it other than when braking since it makes any car you have too nervous if you have the cruise control on. Also it hurts the range of the car since it tends to make the car constantly accelerate and then regen, whereas “D” just makes the cars just float along and not worry too much about matching the set speed exactly foot by foot. The useless Acceleration/Deceleration just heats the motor and electronics module. EVs as is well known are most efficient when driven so as to use no regeneration at all. Since, legally, Tesla wants you to pay ‘CONSTANT ATTENTION’ to the road, and conditions, pedestrians, etc and be ready to take the wheel at a… Read more »
Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
JoeThePlumber9000

The Bolt EV is designed to sell in small numbers.
-Plastic interior, poor seats and bad rear “suspension”.

But, the biggest positives for Tesla are good ride, instant response, excellent performance and a super quiet ride.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
Bill Howland
Well, I suppose the seats are somewhat uncomfortable for those extremely “Gravity Challenged”. The interior is that of a Cheap car – with the tax credit , you can buy 2 Bolts for the price of one Tesla. If I want a car with Excellent Suspension (I’ll drive my ELR, the best hybrid Car & Driver (plugin or not) had ever tested – but then there was a lot of money spent for the Watts Link, but I still paid only $4000 more for it than I did my 2011 Volt. But saying the suspension of the BOLT ev is “BAD” is just finding fault. That is like saying every “S” is in danger of a Horrific Fire, or it will be in the repair shop all the time, or uses huge amounts of electricity when it is left in the cold outside, As the Tie Rods wore in my Roadster, the car started steering from the rear, a very very dangerous condition (on snowy roads, the car would spin-out at 27 mph no matter what I did with the steering wheel or brakes – scary). But everyone who has ridden in my Bolt LT has said the Cloth Seat… Read more »
Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago