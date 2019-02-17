Tesla Model 3 Range Test In Cold With Snow Tires: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Cold weather, with snow and snow tires. The perfect recipe for reduced range.

Let’s test it out.

The Performance version of the Tesla Model 3 gets tested in cold weather to see the impact on range. Additionally, with snow tires fitted, we see how those affect range.

We love these real-world, real-life tests. This sort of test can’t be conducted in a lab. Furthermore, your results will always vary. Therefore, the more and more tests conducted, the better we get to understand the effects of stuff like snow, cold and so on.

Click play in the video above to see how the Model 3 fared as a result of the conditions.

Video description: