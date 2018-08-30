Tesla Model 3 Pulled Over By Police For “Computer” On Dash

1 H BY MARK KANE

We told you there would be trouble with this center console.

There is nothing more entertaining than starting off your Monday with a video like this one.

A Tesla Model 3 driver was pulled over by police because its huge display was mistaken for a computer and you’re not allowed to drive with a computer on the dash, right?

Here is the dialogue between the police and Jon Hall, who we’ve now placed among the YouTube hall of fame:

You are not allowed to have your computer mounted on there.

Could you help me take it off?

After a few checks, it turns out that those freaking computers in the Tesla Model 3 are stock. This completely changes the situation.

And, of course, there’s some irony here. The police cruiser itself has a computer mounted to the dash, which is an aftermarket add-on.

This sort of reminds us of a similar fiasco involving the rear-facing seats in the Tesla Model S.

If the Model 3 can trick cops, just imagine what might happen with the rotating screen in a BYD or in a BYTON, in which you have “computers” all over the place.