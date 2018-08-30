Tesla Model 3 Pulled Over By Police For “Computer” On Dash
We told you there would be trouble with this center console.
There is nothing more entertaining than starting off your Monday with a video like this one.
A Tesla Model 3 driver was pulled over by police because its huge display was mistaken for a computer and you’re not allowed to drive with a computer on the dash, right?
Here is the dialogue between the police and Jon Hall, who we’ve now placed among the YouTube hall of fame:
- You are not allowed to have your computer mounted on there.
- Could you help me take it off?
After a few checks, it turns out that those freaking computers in the Tesla Model 3 are stock. This completely changes the situation.
And, of course, there’s some irony here. The police cruiser itself has a computer mounted to the dash, which is an aftermarket add-on.
This sort of reminds us of a similar fiasco involving the rear-facing seats in the Tesla Model S.
If the Model 3 can trick cops, just imagine what might happen with the rotating screen in a BYD or in a BYTON, in which you have “computers” all over the place.
3 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Pulled Over By Police For “Computer” On Dash"
Officer seemed okay once he realized it was more oversized GPS than computer.
Feel like they’ll make a stink when the web browser gets added in version 9.
It goes to show how large numbers of people still don’t know anything about Tesla cars.
Wait until friends and neighbors start giving rides and educating about their “slow under powered prone to catch fire ecologically unsound no fun to drive odd looking cars”
It would have been great to get the officer to take a test drive.
I’m thinking that the police officer just pulled him over to offer him a bite of his retard sandwich.