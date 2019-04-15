2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Thanks to a recent power boost, the Model 3 is now even quicker.

Whether or not that made the difference in this race is questionable though. However, the result is an unexpected beatdown.

The mighty Ferrari 458 is simply no match for the electric zip of the Tesla Model 3 Performance and here’s your video proof of that.

We believe that the Ferrari would likely win if the race was a quarter-mile long, but in this 1/8-mile dash, the Model 3 comes out on top. However, if the Ferrari was matched up against the Tesla Model S P100D in the quarter-mile, it’s likely the Tesla would come out on top.

