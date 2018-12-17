See Full Video On How To Remove Tesla Model 3 Battery

59 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Ever wanted to take the battery pack out of your Tesla Model 3?

No. We definitely don’t advise that you remove the battery pack. However, it’s still very interesting to see the entire process in this concise video. In fact, YouTuber Byron takes out the Tesla Model 3 battery pack in less than 10 minutes. Well … not really. But, if you’re interested in this sort of thing and don’t have the time to sit through one of our deep-dive shares, this video should do the trick.

As you can see from the video, these guys have happened upon a wrecked Tesla Model 3. They’re honest to admit that the battery pack removal wasn’t as easy as they anticipated it to be. You’ll definitely need a lift and some strong mechanical abilities. In addition, you have to deconstruct part of the Model 3’s interior to access some bolts that secure the pack to the vehicle.

While the video is short — it’s clear that less critical footage has been edited out — it outlines the most important aspects of the process quite clearly. We’d be interested to learn if someone could watch the video and remove the pack successfully. Any takers?

If you’ve ever removed a battery pack from an EV, we’d love to hear from you in the comment section below.

Video Description via Byron on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Battery Pack Removal Guide – Full Video

This video shows the process of removing the Tesla Model 3 battery pack from start to finish. This pack contains the 2170 cells manufactured jointly by Tesla and Panasonic. It is the most advanced large scale lithium battery on the planet, making for some very interesting use cases in life after Teslas.

