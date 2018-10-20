See How Porsche Virtually Tests Taycan Cross Turismo On Nurburgring

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

The Porsche Supervisory Board approved series production of the Taycan Cross Turismo on 18 October, and now development is being kicked up a notch.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is slated to be Porsche’s second battery-powered vehicle in the Taycan product range. Set to launch at the end of 2019, the Taycan is one of the most highly expected vehicles to become available next year. However, the short time frame and the overall overwhelming demand, mean that Porsche’s engineers need to use the most cutting-edge digital development methods, employing something known as virtual prototypes. In a nutshell, these virtual prototypes allow Porsche to test these components even before actual real-life prototypes have been built.

In turn, this results in an expedited development process for the Taycan Cross Turismo, allowing the Stuttgart based carmaker to bring the vehicle to the public faster than ever. And overall, according to Porsche, the virtual prototypes have already completed more than ten million digital kilometers in total.

“Digitalisation is giving us the chance to become even more dynamic and sporty,” states Dr. Joachim Deisinger, Head of Virtual Vehicles at Porsche. Dr. Robert Meier, the Taycan Complete Vehicle Project Manager, adds: “As well as being able to simulate individual assemblies and functions, we can also fine-tune the vehicle as a whole at a much earlier stage and in a more precise way. One thing remains clear: every Porsche contains the soul of a sports car, even if it features an electric drive and was developed digitally.”

For Porsche, digitalization allows them to cut cost, use less time-consuming tests and in the end, bring the vehicles to showrooms faster. And with the general public really interested in both the Taycan and the Taycan Cross Turismo, shaving off a few months in the development process ultimately means a lot when the broader picture is taken into account. While Porsche is clearly a legacy carmaker, the German company is seemingly embracing the digitalization and the electric vehicle revolution with open arms in every area.

Right now, Porsche is set to invest more than 6 billion euros in electric mobility by 2022. This poses more than a double of their previously planned expenditure of around 3 billion euros. And out of the additional 3 billion euros, around 500 million are to be spent in order to develop the models and versions of the Porsche Taycan range. Furthermore, Porsche is slated to invest more than 1 billion euros in the hybridization and electrification of their current product range. Additionally, the German carmaker will invest hundreds of millions into the expansion of their production sites, with more than 700 million euros set for the advancements in new technologies, smart mobility, and the charging infrastructure.

Source: Porsche AG