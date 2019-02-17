Let’s Talk History Of Electric Pickup Truck Innovator Rivian: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Then and now. From an idea to reveal of a pickup truck and an SUV.

With Rivian’s recent influx of $700 million in backing led by Amazon, the electric pickup truck (and SUV) maker is grabbing headlines everywhere.

In reality, the headlines started showing up back when Rivian debuted its R1T and R1S at the LA Auto Show. However, with Amazon now showing faith in Rivian, the automaker has really made it to primetime.

We at InsideEVs have been covering Rivian for a long time (several years in fact). We even compiled a then and now post of our own (In-Depth Look At Rivian’s History, Funding & Present), but it’s still interesting to hear input from others.

And our friend Tinkering Thomas on YouTube does a swell job with these types of videos. For example, did you know that R1T stands for Rivian’s 1st truck and R1S for Rivian’s 1st SUV. Now you know.

Video description:

The Entire History of Rivian Automotive! This company is ‘shocking’ everyone with its ability to innovate and ‘draining’ its competition of attention because of what Rivian Automotive promises to deliver in the very near future! Can’t wait to see rubber meet road with these vehicles in late 2020. We truly do live in an amazing time…

Source: Tinkering Thomas on YouTube