Watch This Bulletproof Tesla Model S Get Shot By 9 MM Handgun: Video

Is it really bulletproof?

While this Armormax Tesla is not “faster than a speeding bullet,” it probably doesn’t need to be as it’s claimed to be bulletproof. Armormax describes this Tesla Model S as the world’s quickest armored car, despite the extra weight added in the bulletproofing process.

However, what really matters is whether or not it’s up to it’s new primary task of stopping gun fire.

Let’s watch as this bulletproof Tesla Model S get shot up by a common 9 mm pistol. Does it stop all of the shots? Click play to find out.

Standard Armoring Details via Armomax

OPAQUE ARMOR

Entire passenger compartment armored with light synthetic fiber laminates and air hardened, heat treated ballistic alloys

Includes doors, roof, floor, pillar posts, etc. while minimizing weight added weight

BALLISTIC GLASS

Original glass replaced with layered glass, acrylic, polycarbonate laminates

Maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics

OTHER FEATURES

Reinforced suspension

Run-flat tires

Elitus Overlaps system

Armored battery, radiator protection, ECM and fuel tank

Operable windows available

Video description:

Its time to shoot a bulletproof Tesla. And thanks to ArmorMax for letting us ‘borrow’ their Model S.

How Bulletproof is a bulletproof Tesla? What makes a car bulletproof? How much does a bulletproof car weigh? Can you make any car bulletproof?

All of these questions and more will be answered in today’s video where we find out if a Bullet Proof Tesla is really bulletproof. I’ll be using a pretty common 9mm handgun to fire projectiles at the fully bulletproof Model S Tesla.

Adding bulletproof glass and paneling to a Tesla does add some weight to the body. BUT since Teslas are already pretty heavy its not a big deal. Losing a few miles of range due to the extra weight might be worth it for the added protection.