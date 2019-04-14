Watch This Bulletproof Tesla Model S Get Shot By 9 MM Handgun: Video
Is it really bulletproof?
While this Armormax Tesla is not “faster than a speeding bullet,” it probably doesn’t need to be as it’s claimed to be bulletproof. Armormax describes this Tesla Model S as the world’s quickest armored car, despite the extra weight added in the bulletproofing process.
However, what really matters is whether or not it’s up to it’s new primary task of stopping gun fire.
Let’s watch as this bulletproof Tesla Model S get shot up by a common 9 mm pistol. Does it stop all of the shots? Click play to find out.
Standard Armoring Details via Armomax
OPAQUE ARMOR
Entire passenger compartment armored with light synthetic fiber laminates and air hardened, heat treated ballistic alloys
Includes doors, roof, floor, pillar posts, etc. while minimizing weight added weight
BALLISTIC GLASS
Original glass replaced with layered glass, acrylic, polycarbonate laminates
Maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics
OTHER FEATURES
Reinforced suspension
Run-flat tires
Elitus Overlaps system
Armored battery, radiator protection, ECM and fuel tank
Operable windows available
Video description:
Its time to shoot a bulletproof Tesla. And thanks to ArmorMax for letting us ‘borrow’ their Model S.
How Bulletproof is a bulletproof Tesla? What makes a car bulletproof? How much does a bulletproof car weigh? Can you make any car bulletproof?
All of these questions and more will be answered in today’s video where we find out if a Bullet Proof Tesla is really bulletproof. I’ll be using a pretty common 9mm handgun to fire projectiles at the fully bulletproof Model S Tesla.
Adding bulletproof glass and paneling to a Tesla does add some weight to the body. BUT since Teslas are already pretty heavy its not a big deal. Losing a few miles of range due to the extra weight might be worth it for the added protection.
2 Comments on "Watch This Bulletproof Tesla Model S Get Shot By 9 MM Handgun: Video"
Jumped the shark with the “watch Tesla!!!” videos
If I were a dictator of a banana republic, or engaged in other nefarious activities, which might lead others to take up arms against me, I would certainly consider an armored Tesla.
Sentry mode is good at preventing a person from, well at least being aware that someone has placed a bomb under your car, and that would be a plus, as would be a fast get away with high escape maneuver capabilities.