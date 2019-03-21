The Most Useless EV Number: Time To Charge From Zero Percent
54 M BY BRADLEY BERMAN 14
Who waits to charge until the battery is completely depleted? Nobody.
Automakers often promote their electric vehicles by telling consumers how quickly the battery can be charged from empty to 80-percent of its range. This zero-to-80 number doesn’t make sense on many levels.
First of all, publishing the time to charge an EV from empty doesn’t reflect how electric cars are used. It’s a carryover from gas cars. With a petrol-powered vehicle, drivers commonly fill up a tank and wait until the fuel gauge approaches empty before taking the time for a special trip to a gas station. EV drivers have it much easier because we can charge at home.
It’s so painless to recharge every night that an EV with decent range usually rarely dips below nearly full. Drivers of an EV with, for example, about 200 miles of range return from a commute of 40 miles with 160 miles of remaining range – and then plug in at night so there’s a full battery ready by the next morning.
How often does an EV driver return home with a completely empty battery? Almost never. And yet, EV newbies are led to believe that it takes eight or more hours to recharge. No, it only takes as long as necessary to replenish the electrons from that day’s driving. That’s usually a couple of hours, but it doesn’t matter if it’s two hours or eight hours. The car is sitting there all night anyhow.
Distance Driving
Most EV drivers charge at home about 95 percent of the time. Of course, for those rare long-distance road trip, charging times are more important. Once again, very few EV drivers arrive at a highway DC fast-charger with zero-percent state-of-charge. Yes, charging times go faster when the battery level is lower. But it’s not helpful for automakers to say that a particular EV can charge from zero to 80-percent in, for example, in 40 minutes.
Here’s a sampling of automaker claims:
- Nissan says the LEAF Plus charges to 80 percent in 60 minutes at 50 kW –
or in 40 minutes at 100 kW
- Hyundai claims the Kona Electric gets to 80 percent in 75 minutes at 50 kW –
or 54 minutes at 100 kW
- Jaguar says the I-Pace charges to 80 percent in 40 minutes at 100 kW
- Audi says the e-tron goes from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes at 150 kw
- For its upcoming EQC, Mercedes-Benz says from 10 percent (rather than zero) to 80 percent in about 40 minutes at 110 kW
Given all the variabilities of charger capacity, temperature, and the state-of-charge when the session begins, these numbers are not helpful and could be misleading.
A Better Way
I’m not sure what number can best convey charging rates and times. Fortunately, Chevrolet advertises “90 miles in 30 minutes” of charging in a Bolt rather than a zero-to-80 number. That’s an optimistic number, but it’s a good start.
Tesla’s Superchargers, which can charge up to 145 kW, are currently state-of-the-art. (Chargers with even faster rates using liquid-cooled cables are not yet widely available.)
Tesla’s website reports that drivers use a Supercharger on average for about 30 minutes before driving on. And forums commonly report that Superchargers add about 170 miles of range in those 30-minute stops.
To me, it makes a lot more sense to estimate how many miles you can add in a pit stop of 15 or 30 minutes – enough time to stretch your legs or grab a quick bite – than the arbitrary, theoretical number of charging when the battery is empty. What number or metric would you like to see?
Categories: Charging
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "The Most Useless EV Number: Time To Charge From Zero Percent"
Charge time: 20% to 80% — that’s the number I’d want to know.
/miles are kind of useless because they are so dependent on variables (speed, wind, temperature, highway conditions, etc.. etc…)
Bingo. 20-80% time at 50kW and 150kW chargers. Those two numbers are all anyone need to know.
Assuming the vehicle can charge those speeds throughout the entire range. Some vehicles can, others can’t, and that will make a difference on overall charge time, even if they nominally charge at the same rate.
Miles of rated range added in that range is useful, because a thirstier EV like the e-Tron pictured or a small-battery one like the Ioniq won’t do as well for the same starting and ending states of charge.
Another person who think that is the sweet spot most BEVs will be running at.
Instead of a “X% in Y minutes”, I’d rather see a 3D graph – time, state of charge, and external temperature.
That will confuse too many people, heck I seen people get confuse just looking at a 2D graph.
“You seen”, “get confuse” did you?
“90 miles in 30 minutes”
Great. Is that from 20% or 60%? Due to tapering on most EV’s that makes a big difference.
Realistically a % to % charge is the best option, whether it be 0-80 – or as mentioned above – perhaps a better option 20-80%, which may be a more realistic usage scenario.
Much like most things there is massive variation in. I know plenty of people that don’t like their fuel tank at less than half a tank. I fill up out truck at a quarter of a tank (250km of range). Many others do indeed wait until it’s completely empty. It’s probably as much a factor of where you live (city or rural), weather (don’t want to run out of power when it’s -30) and your thinking (prepared to leave town in a hurry due to wildfire/hurricane/flood?) as anything else.
The only time charge time really matters is when on roadtrips, and in that case you’re far more likely to be wanting to charge from a low percentage to a high percentage.
In all those cases a % to % charge time is IMO one of the better ways of gauging charge time.
Right now, any decent EV should allow me to drive for a couple of hours, plug it in, have a cup of coffee, stretch my legs and continue. In 5-10 years from now this discussion will be moot. Improved technology will allow us to charge at 300+ Kw, and the storage devices can suck up power at max speed from 0-100% regardless of temperature.
At this moment, driving an EV over long distances is a compromise that many people are already willing to make, and should be willing to make unless they don’t give a rat’s behind about this planet. Let’s try not to focus on spending 1 hour extra during a long trip but rather on how absolutely great it is to be part of the transition from filth to clean. Hopefully it’s not too late.
X miles in 30 minutes can be very misleading since it depends heavily on initial SOC. If you pull in with 40% SOC you will not add anywhere near X miles in 30 minutes with a Tesla or some other BEVs.
X minutes to 80% is at least accurate. If you start with more than 0% SOC it will take a little less than X minutes to reach 80%. If gives you a feel for worst case stopping time on long trips.
Then there’s the question of 0-80% of what? 0-80% of 24 kWhs is a lot different than 0-80% of 100 kWhs. 0-80% is meaningless. I know it’s variable but I still think miles per minute or miles per hour is a better metric. It would have to be adjusted to be the average miles per hour accounting for city and highway driving as well as before and after taper. It won’t be perfect but neither is the EPA mpg. That metric is an average of city and highway driving as well as temperature and grade, etc.
Miles per time unit is useless.
A power graph is more than enough. If not then 0-80% time is pretty good