US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: March 2019

1 H BY MARK KANE

March was close again

In March, plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. barely increased year-over-year, according to our estimations and manufacturers reports.

The total volume stands at around 27,587, which is ~4.5% more than a year ago. Market share improved to nearly 1.8% (compared to 1.6% a year ago).

All-electric cars were responsible for 70% of the result.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – March 2019

After a slow January and February, March at least brings a higher volume of sales:

There is no change in the leader position – Tesla Model 3 with estimated at 10,175 is the top-selling model and thanks to the more affordable Standard Plus version, is still accelerating.

In March, the LOL chart shows quick progress of Tesla Model 3 again. It’s now clearly #1 when comparing cumulative sales (close to 164,000).

Here we are back with our top 10 for the year – so far there is the Tesla Model 3… and the rest. The 2nd best Chevrolet Bolt EV noted sales more than 5-times lower than the Model 3.