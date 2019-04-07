US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: March 2019
March was close again
In March, plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. barely increased year-over-year, according to our estimations and manufacturers reports.
The total volume stands at around 27,587, which is ~4.5% more than a year ago. Market share improved to nearly 1.8% (compared to 1.6% a year ago).
All-electric cars were responsible for 70% of the result.
U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – March 2019
After a slow January and February, March at least brings a higher volume of sales:
There is no change in the leader position – Tesla Model 3 with estimated at 10,175 is the top-selling model and thanks to the more affordable Standard Plus version, is still accelerating.
In March, the LOL chart shows quick progress of Tesla Model 3 again. It’s now clearly #1 when comparing cumulative sales (close to 164,000).
Here we are back with our top 10 for the year – so far there is the Tesla Model 3… and the rest. The 2nd best Chevrolet Bolt EV noted sales more than 5-times lower than the Model 3.
LOL Chart!
Bolt is becoming $3750 expensive starting from April 1st due to phase out of Federal Tax Credit in the US and Volt production has stopped. Total of ~7000 units/quarter.
Wondering if in Q2 majority of those to-be Bolt and Volt buyers will now rather get a base Tesla Model 3 SR+ that pretty much costs the same as base GM Bolt post EV Tax Credit.
After almost 5 years (since the start of the BMW i3 deliveries in the US), the cumulative total is still under 40,000 units.
That light blue line would have looked different if the price had not been that high.