  1. Home
  2. Charging
  3. US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: August 2018

US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: August 2018

3 H BY MARK KANE 10

The only way for plug-in car sales in the U.S. is up, up and away!

August brings another plug-in car sales record in the U.S. of 36,380 (up 120% year-over-year).

The latest results are simply amazing, better than July’s record by 23%. The market share of plug-ins reached a level not seen before of over 2.4%!

Latest U.S. sales stats
Tesla Outsold All Of These Brands In U.S. In August
Tesla Model 3 Breaks Into Top 5 Best-Selling Passenger Cars In U.S.
Tesla Model 3 Sales Starting To Track Original S-Curve... and LOL-Curve

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – August 2018

During the first eight months of 2018, plug-in car sales amounted to around 190,046 (up 57%) at an average market share of over 1.6%.

In August, cumulative sales reached 955,000, so the first million is expected at the beginning of October.

Model ranking left people speechless. The Tesla Model 3 is not only out of range for any other plug-in, but is above the next three (including two Teslas) combined.

Toyota Prius Prime remains the second best seller so far this year, but without momentum.

Cumulative sales of the most popular models again is all Tesla Model 3, which is moving up so quickly that everything else seems like it’s in slow mo.

Tesla already passed its milestone of 200,000 cars sold – now it’s time for General Motors, which will hit the line by the end of this year.

Categories: Charging, Nissan, Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: August 2018"

newest oldest most voted
TM21

Two more months and the model 3 should overtake the Prius Prime, although I wish the Prius Prime’s numbers would climb faster than they have been.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
john1701a

Prius Prime has been very limited for availability… almost non-existent in some regions. This may be due in part for intentional inventory burn down prior to mid-cycle reveals for 2019 model-years. We know for a fact the hybrid Prius will be changing. What the plug–in could get will likely not be known until it happens at an autoshow event. Toyota is usually silent, without any lead up.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

It hasn’t been selling locally, dealer has trouble moving them.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Windbourne

Why? Best thing that can happen is for all hybrids to die, except those going off-road such as construction, EMS, etc. At this time, we really should be moving to nothing BUT EVs.

Vote Up3-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
john1701a

Volt, Clarity, Pacifica, i3, Outlander, Prime, Fusion Energi… you want all those plug-in offerings to end… the vehicles helping promote plugging in.

Ugh.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Prius Prime is not just a conventional hybrid. It is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). That said, it is a lame one with a battery that is too small.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Meh. I like PHEVs but the Prius prime has such a short electric range, it seems like a waste. I think PHEVs should AT LEAST have 30 miles of range…preferably 45 or more.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
TM21

I have a Prius PiP (12 miles EV range) in addition to my model S. If you haven’t owned a short range hybrid, you’d be surprised at how much use a short range will get you. Those 12 “worthless” miles allows us to do 33% of our driving on EV alone. Then the 55 mpg engine kicks in when those 12 miles are gone. That beats a lot of other cars out there.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
DamoclesAxe

Last year, roughly 1 in 100 cars sold were electric and the legacy manufacturers were not impressed.

Now, roughly 1 in 40 cars sold are electric. Surely the legacy manufacturers feel they have been spanked?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Most of those graphs show dull but steady progress.

It really is all about the Tesla Model 3 right now. The Model 3 makes up nearly half of ALL plug-in vehicle sales (of every type & from every manufacturer). It is an automotive phenomenon.

But HUGE questions remain…is it profitable? Can Tesla achieve positive cash flow? Will they be able to build the base $35K model without losing money? If not, can they at least get it down to $40K or so?

The losses of finance execs at Tesla is disconcerting.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago