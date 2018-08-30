US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: August 2018
The only way for plug-in car sales in the U.S. is up, up and away!
August brings another plug-in car sales record in the U.S. of 36,380 (up 120% year-over-year).
The latest results are simply amazing, better than July’s record by 23%. The market share of plug-ins reached a level not seen before of over 2.4%!
During the first eight months of 2018, plug-in car sales amounted to around 190,046 (up 57%) at an average market share of over 1.6%.
In August, cumulative sales reached 955,000, so the first million is expected at the beginning of October.
Model ranking left people speechless. The Tesla Model 3 is not only out of range for any other plug-in, but is above the next three (including two Teslas) combined.
Toyota Prius Prime remains the second best seller so far this year, but without momentum.
Cumulative sales of the most popular models again is all Tesla Model 3, which is moving up so quickly that everything else seems like it’s in slow mo.
Tesla already passed its milestone of 200,000 cars sold – now it’s time for General Motors, which will hit the line by the end of this year.
10 Comments on "US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: August 2018"
Two more months and the model 3 should overtake the Prius Prime, although I wish the Prius Prime’s numbers would climb faster than they have been.
Prius Prime has been very limited for availability… almost non-existent in some regions. This may be due in part for intentional inventory burn down prior to mid-cycle reveals for 2019 model-years. We know for a fact the hybrid Prius will be changing. What the plug–in could get will likely not be known until it happens at an autoshow event. Toyota is usually silent, without any lead up.
It hasn’t been selling locally, dealer has trouble moving them.
Why? Best thing that can happen is for all hybrids to die, except those going off-road such as construction, EMS, etc. At this time, we really should be moving to nothing BUT EVs.
Volt, Clarity, Pacifica, i3, Outlander, Prime, Fusion Energi… you want all those plug-in offerings to end… the vehicles helping promote plugging in.
Ugh.
Prius Prime is not just a conventional hybrid. It is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). That said, it is a lame one with a battery that is too small.
Meh. I like PHEVs but the Prius prime has such a short electric range, it seems like a waste. I think PHEVs should AT LEAST have 30 miles of range…preferably 45 or more.
I have a Prius PiP (12 miles EV range) in addition to my model S. If you haven’t owned a short range hybrid, you’d be surprised at how much use a short range will get you. Those 12 “worthless” miles allows us to do 33% of our driving on EV alone. Then the 55 mpg engine kicks in when those 12 miles are gone. That beats a lot of other cars out there.
Last year, roughly 1 in 100 cars sold were electric and the legacy manufacturers were not impressed.
Now, roughly 1 in 40 cars sold are electric. Surely the legacy manufacturers feel they have been spanked?
Most of those graphs show dull but steady progress.
It really is all about the Tesla Model 3 right now. The Model 3 makes up nearly half of ALL plug-in vehicle sales (of every type & from every manufacturer). It is an automotive phenomenon.
But HUGE questions remain…is it profitable? Can Tesla achieve positive cash flow? Will they be able to build the base $35K model without losing money? If not, can they at least get it down to $40K or so?
The losses of finance execs at Tesla is disconcerting.