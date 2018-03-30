  1. Home
Upcoming BMW i3 120Ah Rumored To Go 350 KM (217 Miles) Per Charge

The BMW i3 and i3s models are set to get a range bump before the year ends

In a report published by BMW Blog, the world’s most prominent authority on the Bavarian car maker, the BMW i3 and i3s models are set to get a range update in the forthcoming months. Currently, intensive preparations are underway for the launch of the BMW i3 120Ah, promising a reported standard range – according to NEDC – of over 350 kilometers or 217 miles.

The vehicle is slated to be launched in early 2019 for select markets, with a complete rollout worldwide scheduled in the upcoming year. While the BMW i3 is still primarily a city car, the upgrade in range will most certainly take away the range anxiety for most owners. BMW Blog also expects the new bigger battery to be available as an option upon launch but becoming standard in various i3 models over time.

To be fair, the NEDC testing cycle is less than optimal go gauging the proper range or fuel consumption for most vehicles. Hence, it’s being replaced by the much more real-world friendly WLTP. If we used the BMW iX3 as a showcase, the range numbers differ quite a bit. The upcoming iX3 is rated by NEDC at 500 kilometers, while the WLTP indicated a total range of 400 kilometers for the same vehicle. While the data is inconclusive, we can probably expect around 10-15% less range with the WLTP cycle – but to be sure, we’ll all have to wait for the official figures.

When BMW launched the i3 back in 2013, the vehicle took the automotive world by storm. Its quirky looks and (for that time) impressive range, coupled with extensive use of CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) materials, made the i3 one of the most coveted city slickers that money could buy. With the upcoming upgrade, the BMW i3 would be on track to quickly become one of the most compelling arguments for an all-electric vehicle. Substantial range, paired with the impressive build quality and the premium brand, especially for the Chinese market, would all make it one of the primary choices for most upbeat owners. Hopefully, BMW can deliver the upgraded range and get back into the EV race with a potent competitor real soon.

9 Comments on "Upcoming BMW i3 120Ah Rumored To Go 350 KM (217 Miles) Per Charge"

John

And the new i8 is rumored to go 19 miles in battery only range, up from 18 miles.

42 minutes ago
Mil

Take two thirds off the NEDC range and you’ll get something more real world range. So this equates to around 145 miles or range in real world conditions.

39 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

So less than a 2019 Leaf………..LMAO

25 minutes ago
Nozuka

I wish BMW would just talk about kWh like everyone else…

27 minutes ago
mzs.112000
I am assuming they are using the Samsung SDI 125Ah cells, which are the same size and weight as the old 94Ah ones. The 94Ah i3 is rated at 114 miles on the EPA cycle, which is much more realistic than WTLP or NEDC. Based on that, a 120Ah *usable* battery should be able to get about 144.78 miles. Round up, and you get 145 miles. The old 33kWh/94Ah pack, was about 351v, assuming 33,000Wh/94Ah = 351. So 351v * 120Ah = 42,120Wh or 42.1kWh. On a 50kW fast charger, the 42.1kWh battery should charge to 85% in 40 minutes. A 62.5kW charger drops the 0 to 85% time to 30 minutes. A 70kW charger brings 0 to 85% time to 26 minutes. A 100kW charger brings a 0 to 85% time of 20 minutes. Lastly a 150kW charger brings a 0 t0 85% time of 10 minutes. Of course, this is assuming that the i3 can take the current that these chargers can put out(they should, I have seen off-the-shelf prismatic cells that can charge at 3C up to 85%), and that the voltage is high enough(351v nominal voltage, so it’s unlikely the i3 would ever see high enough… Read more »
21 minutes ago
Prsnep

“which is much more realistic than WTLP or NEDC”

Don’t lump WLTP with NEDC together. WLTP is much better and representative of real-world conditions.

9 minutes ago
Ed Meldon

“When BMW launched the i3 back in 2013, the vehicle took the automotive world by storm.”

Really? Please.

9 minutes ago
Daniel

Those stupid doors for the back seats…. you need to take of your seatbelt and then the passenger needs to reach on the inside to open the door. Well done BMW…

2 minutes ago
xman

Great, but now start over with a new design. Who the heck approved that knowing what Tesla had?

1 second ago