Why We Need To Be Underwhelmed By The Tesla Model Y
Some mainstream media will do whatever it can to turn any Tesla positive into a negative headline.
CNBC, along with many other sites, published a recent article that calls the Tesla Model Y “underwhelming,” and they’re blaming it on the share price taking a tumble during Friday’s trading.
Here’s why “underwhelming” is a good thing.
In Tesla’s short history, it has never released a car that didn’t change something major when it comes to buyer’s expectations. From features such as long a cruising range, exceptional aerodynamics and minimalist design, we’ve come to expect that our minds will be blown when CEO Elon Musk takes the stage. When that dopamine hit didn’t happen, all we wanted to do was go to our own corner and sulk.
You can’t hit those highs every time. And, this time it didn’t happen, but that’s a good thing.
So, why is this good? Take Tesla’s charging network as an example. Tesla can spin these up quickly. It makes solid sensible, iterative changes to these stations. It does so very well, and the resulting network is comprised of robust stations that are simple and reliable. This is what Tesla’s done here with the Model Y. Think of the Model Y as the Model 3.2.
Now, it could be argued that was the case between the Tesla Model S and Model X. But, it’s not that simple. The differences between those two are significant. Despite some parts-bin mentality, these two complex cars don’t come anywhere close to the 75% + parts commonality between the 3 and the Y.
If Tesla can leverage its ability to iterate to the actual process of car design like they’ve done here – and achieve the same level of reliability that it has with the charging network, then new models can be released faster and more efficiently. That saves effort, money and, most importantly, time. It’ll be able to avoid embarrassing delays such as those that plagued the Model X. Let niche products like the Roadster wow the fanbase. The Model 3 and Model Y are going to quietly rake in the cash needed to give us those “Wow” moments our lizard minds want. We just don’t get to have them every time.
Poor us.
12 Comments on "Why We Need To Be Underwhelmed By The Tesla Model Y"
I think Musk would have been well advised to have combined the Supercharger V3 reveal with Model Y, and keep the SCv3 part a secret.
It would have been only a week or two delay and I think it would have made more of an impact.
But we are where we are, and I tend to agree with the article that the MY is exactly what it needed to be. They can save the dopamine hit for the pickup reveal.
I do tend to agree with this. I would have preferred deliveries to start 6 months from the reveal date. My son and I had considered the model Y as our next vehicles. When it hit the stage it was dark and we couldn’t see the difference between it and the model 3. We both independently decided it might not be worth waiting for. If you can get a model 3 now is a slightly raised slightly bigger vehicle worth waiting for? I have a Mazda CX-5 that I have loaded a stove in the back and closed the hatch. No way I get that kind of utility from the Y. This is a CUV without any utility. Days later the design is growing on me. I’m still on the fence.
66 cubic feet/1.9M³ of cargo space tells us this car has plenty of utility. The sloping rear end will limit the shapes it can haul though. On the upside it helps increase the distance over which you can haul stuff, the car didn’t fall into the low efficiency trap cars like E-Tron, EQC an iPace fell into.
Don’t get me wrong I’m still considering it, but it’s not as clear cut as I had hoped. I don’t usually haul beanbags around. The sloping rear is a problem for those of us that want to be able to bring home small furniture or home improvement projects. If I can’t do that then maybe I’ll just get the 3 and keep my CX-5 for the real world use cases I have.
“Here’s why “underwhelming” is a good thing.”
When I read this all I can think of is Obi-Wan waving his hand and saying “you don’t have to see any identification”.
The spin is strong in this one.
You didn’t read the article, did you?
I love the model 3. It’s the EV I have been waiting for since I started driving 18 years go. That said, I think the only thing Tesla did wrong in this case was setting correct expectations. This is NOT a new model by any means and Tesla said so early on.. But they branded it as a new model. My feeling is that they would have been more successful had they called it the Model 3-C, much like what Toyota did with their Prius line. I am pretty much agreeing with your sentiment that it should have been called the Model 3.2, something a long those lines.
Model Y is underwhelming because people expected a new SUV from Tesla, when in fact it’s a high-roofed version of Model 3.
A Mercedes GLC may share design language with a C-Class, but it still has its own identity and expression of form. On the other hand, Model Y is to Model 3 as the Prius V is to the Prius: same car, but stretched and reshaped.
Model Y will sell to people interested in Model 3 who want a more spacious hatchback version. Whether it appeals to traditional SUV buyers remains to be seen.
The challenge many had with being surprised about Y is because they knew too much before the reveal. Knowing it was to be 75% of the 3 and on the same platform already created a mental picture and renders close to what we saw. We also anticipated the EV range and model range as well since it’s already there for Model 3. But this does not take away from the fact that the Y is a fantastic looking SUV since it’s 75% of a fantastic sedan.
Also, I think part of the ‘under excitement’ aspect of the Y is comparing it with other Tesla models which keep the bar so high, instead of the comparison between Y and the Kona, Bolt or Leaf or any other electric (new larger compact) 5-door hatch/crossover/suv that the Y may be cross-shopped against. The evolution of exterior and interior design, packaging, power, speed, driveability, safety, etc.
I just think insideevs offering more negative headlines as it relates to Tesla or Tesla products only ads more momentum to more negativity towards Tesla no matter the intention or even words within the article, that many won’t even read.
I was a bit underwhelmed because the sloping rear makes it look less than practical for people looking for a high utility vehicle. Range is great though unlike some other crossover offerings like e-Tron and EQC underscoring that you can’t have the angular shapes that come with great utility and great range. The 66 cubic feet cargo space is still nothing to sneeze at and the higher seating position should improve comfort, especially for the rear seat.
Frankly I was a bit underwhelmed when I first saw Model 3 as well but I have since started to appreciate it, and the same has happened with Model Y.
Need to be underwhelmed by it since it won’t be available for a year and a half. You don’t want to destroy demand for the existing line-up.
I want a small hatchback EV from Tesla for under $35K