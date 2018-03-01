U.S. Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In July
July plug-in sales blow the roof off.
We estimate a total of 29,514 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in July, compared to last year’s 15,540 and last month’s 25,019. Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, 153,666 plug-in cars have been delivered through the end of July 2018. Needless to say, it was the best month of all time by leaps and bounds!
Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):
- July 2018 – 29,514
- March 2018 – 26,373
- December 2017 – 26,107
- June 2018 – 25,019
- December 2016 – 24,785
The Tesla Model 3 topped our chart by a landslide, with 14,250 estimated deliveries. This makes it seven months in a row that the Model 3 has been the EV sales leader. At 38,082 sold so far this year, it more than doubles the No. 2 seller (Toyota Prius Prime at 16,239 on the year). It also accounts for nearly half of all EV sales in the U.S. for July.
Disclaimer/Historical accuracy: We’ve adjusted Tesla Model 3 delivery estimates down ~3% for Q2 2018 due to new information confirming deliveries to Canada, which was previously unavailable (August 10, 2018).
If you include the Model S and Model X (3rd and 4th on the year, respectively), Tesla delivered an estimated 16,775 vehicles last month, which heartily exceeds half of all electric cars sold for the month. For the year as a whole, Tesla has sold 60,952 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~154,000 overall EV sales to date. Soon, the automaker should be accounting for over half of all electric vehicles sold for 2018.
The Model 3 also topped multiple premium vehicles in combined U.S. sales and found a home in the top 10 for all passenger car sales on our shores. Whether or not you’re a Tesla fan, this is truly incredible news for EV market share and adoption.
Not surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime lands in the two-spot for the month, regardless of numbers being down from previous months, at 1,984.
The Chevrolet Volt passes its EV stablemate to grab up the third-place position for July based on our estimates (1,475) and snags the fifth position for the year thus far. Chevrolet Bolt sales were up a touch to 1,175 to put the Bolt in the seventh spot for June and the sixth place for 2018.
The Honda Clarity PHEV and Nissan LEAF were the only other vehicles to sell over 1,000 copies in July, landing the cars in the 7th and 8th positions on our sales chart. LEAF sales dropped from last month and last year, totaling 1,149 for July 2018. The Clarity keeps pushing along with an estimated 1,440 Plug-in Hybrids delivered last month.
We’ll leave you with some other final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.
Other Statistical Points of Interest from July 2018
Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:
- Tesla* – 16,775
- General Motors* – 2,676
- Toyota – 1,984
- BMW Group – 1,859
- Honda – 1,615 (including a handful of FCVs)
- Nissan – 1,149
Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In July*
- BEV – 20,111
- PHEV – 9,403
*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx).
|2018 U.S. EV SALES
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JUL
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|TOTAL
|Tesla Model 3*
|1875
|2485
|3820
|3750
|6000
|5902
|14250
|38,082
|Toyota Prius Prime
|1496
|2050
|2922
|2626
|2924
|2237
|1984
|16,239
|Tesla Model S*
|800
|1125
|3375
|1250
|1520
|2750
|1200
|12,020
|Tesla Model X*
|700
|975
|2825
|1025
|1450
|2550
|1325
|10,850
|Chevrolet Volt*
|713
|983
|1782
|1325
|1675
|1336
|1475
|9,289
|Chevrolet Bolt EV*
|1177
|1424
|1774
|1275
|1125
|1083
|1175
|9,033
|Honda Clarity PHEV*
|594
|881
|1061
|1049
|1639
|1445
|1440
|8,109
|Nissan LEAF
|150
|895
|1500
|1171
|1576
|1367
|1149
|7,808
|Ford Fusion Energi
|640
|794
|782
|742
|740
|604
|522
|4,824
|BMW 530e*
|224
|413
|689
|518
|729
|942
|536
|4,051
|BMW i3 (BEV + REx)
|382
|623
|992
|503
|424
|580
|464
|3,968
|Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**
|375
|450
|480
|425
|650
|710
|450
|3,540
|BMWX5 xDrive 40e*
|261
|596
|627
|563
|499
|321
|431
|3,298
|Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
|300
|323
|373
|273
|297
|390
|350
|2,306
|Fiat 500e**
|210
|235
|285
|215
|250
|225
|220
|1,640
|Kia Niro PHEV*
|155
|246
|227
|120
|218
|281
|225
|1,472
|Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*
|145
|199
|214
|189
|267
|238
|220
|1,472
|Volvo XC60 PHEV*
|109
|155
|167
|141
|214
|226
|185
|1,197
|Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*
|22
|178
|218
|180
|217
|143
|180
|1,138
|Mercedes C350e*
|29
|172
|208
|158
|166
|176
|165
|1,074
|Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*
|1
|2
|49
|336
|275
|168
|195
|1,026
|BMW 330e*
|101
|142
|202
|166
|150
|138
|106
|1,005
|Mini Countryman SE PHEV*
|127
|100
|74
|106
|163
|211
|210
|991
|Kia Soul EV*
|115
|163
|157
|152
|133
|57
|130
|907
|Volkswagen e-Golf
|178
|198
|164
|128
|76
|32
|18
|794
|Porsche Cayenne S-E*
|113
|121
|197
|265
|59
|12
|15
|782
|Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*
|99
|106
|93
|90
|126
|133
|115
|762
|Kia Optima PHEV*
|86
|103
|156
|142
|98
|83
|90
|758
|smart ED
|84
|90
|103
|80
|110
|126
|103
|696
|Honda Clarity BEV*
|203
|104
|48
|52
|37
|126
|120
|690
|Mercedes GLE 550e*
|44
|70
|181
|93
|83
|75
|85
|631
|Ford C-Max Energi
|234
|142
|105
|57
|18
|6
|4
|566
|Ford Focus Electric
|70
|73
|137
|83
|88
|50
|46
|547
|Hyundai Sonata PHEV*
|52
|54
|78
|38
|67
|62
|60
|411
|BMW i8
|32
|39
|47
|57
|64
|45
|72
|356
|Mercedes GLC 350e*
|5
|57
|59
|64
|66
|60
|311
|Hyundai IONIQ EV*
|49
|3
|60
|7
|32
|47
|35
|233
|Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*
|27
|29
|52
|29
|30
|35
|30
|232
|BMW 740e*
|18
|23
|31
|60
|17
|16
|40
|205
|Cadillac CT6 PHEV*
|6
|24
|17
|42
|30
|18
|26
|163
|Mercedes B250e
|40
|49
|33
|7
|3
|0
|0
|132
|Mercedes S550e*
|13
|3
|11
|9
|7
|7
|8
|58
|2018 U.S. Sales Totals
|12,049
|16,845
|26,373
|19,556
|24,310
|25,019
|29,514
|153,666
|2017 U.S. Sales Totals
|11,004
|12,375
|18,542
|13,367
|16,596
|17,046
|15,540
|16,514
|21,242
|14,315
|17,178
|26,107
|199,826
|2018 Worldwide Sales*
|82,000
|81,000
|141,000
|128,450
|159,346
|157,933
|749.729
Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.
29 Comments on "U.S. Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In July"
Only one product “Surged”.
Most others sales dropped.
Well there are still very few options in the EV market, which is probably the main constraint on demand. When more manufacturers produce something like the Tesla Model 3 – they will take off. When they get serious in a few years and Toyota start making BEVs, the Japanese manufacturers will blow all the others (including Tesla) out the water, as nobody else can manufacture cars of the same value and quality as they do.
The issue is that Toyota and others will not commit enough resources early enough so they will be trailing. Tesla will most probably leap frog all other manufacturers due to this, barring some political upset changing how this plays out, I see Tesla becoming one of the largest companies in the world. They are taking over energy and car markets.
Dima, Toyota might have been able to pull it off if they had started concentrating on BEV’s 4 or 5 years ago. But it is going to take them nearly that long to catch up to Tesla now. BEV’s aren’t as simple as taking out an engine and inserting a motor and battery pack. The game is Tesla’s to lose for the next year, maybe two.
GM doesn’t want to fight for plug in market share, Ford doesn’t want to fight at all, Honda is barely in the plug in game, BMW is too expensive to be selling BEV’s in large numbers, VW BEV’s are not even starting to show up in the US until late next year. Hyundai/Kia is just dipping their toes in the water, Nissan is a well meaning joke… Who else is there but Tesla?
Outside of China, it is Tesla all alone, leading the field, 8 lengths ahead of every other horse in the race.
Bla.bla.bla.
The correct spelling is “blah”.
My thoughts as well. Excluding Teslas, EV sales are down from June, and essentially flat vs. July 17. This is while in most European and East Asian countries there are huge year-over-year jumps rather consistently for the last couple of years, and even accelerating in 2018 – with or without Tesla’s help.
The US EV scene has become a one-company show, or more precisely a one-man show. Americans have come to see EVs through the ups and downs of Elon Musk, for better or for worse.
Yup. Maybe it’s time for IEV to separate Tesla from others in reporting, because it’s become Tesla sales chart.
So close to 30,000. Hoping that other manufacturers will start to push out vehicles and chase the Model 3.
And cannabilize their LICE sales, don’t count on it outside of the somewhat chastened Germans and Jaguar all of them battery constrained.
On the top ten selling passenger cars list – you can really see how Japanese cars are dominating. When Toyota and Honda get into BEVs, they’re going to dominate.
Yup, the Model 3 was the top American-branded passenger car last month. Pretty amazing.
Totally expected more than amazing…
Yep, just how GM dominated in the 1990s. Toyota is like GM in the day, they aren’t really focusing on where the market is about to go. Toyota and Honda aren’t going to dominate anything. More likely Hyundai/Kia will overtake them. Tesla will be dominant US company.
Hyundai/Kia already have better tech and cars then Coyota/Honda/Nissan.
By the end of the year, Tesla may contribute nearly 3/4 of all plug-in sales. At that point, most other manufacturers results will be practically irrelevant. From now on out the more interesting chart will be Tesla vs. the rest of passenger car sales. Maybe IEV should add a monthly post on that.
Once the $35,000 base version comes out next year it will be interesting to see if/how it affects sales of Honda and Toyota’s models.
Even if Honda and Toyota got serious about EVs, it would take them years to build up enough battery capacity to catch up with where Tesla is today. We can see what a hard time the Koreans and Germans have finding enough battery supply and they aren’t even producing huge numbers yet. I don’t see anyone being able to catch up with Tesla because of this issue, except maybe some Chinese manufacturers like BYD, who have their own battery supply.
I am tired of having all that hybrid junk in there.
At least we need a pure electric table.
Too lazy to create it myself monthly,
We will eventually move to that. At this point, we cover anything with a plug. We’ve made it much more clear on the chart which cars are BEVs and we provide the market share in the recap. Everything will eventually move toward BEVs, but we’re not there yet. In order to push adoption, PHEVs are a necessary step and still the only option for many people. All in good time for sure! I agree that that is surely the direction it needs to be headed. Thank you!
I wonder when the time comes when only BEV sales are tracked? Will it be 2 years from now or earlier?
Oops, instead of replying to Hauer, I’ve created a new post.
My bad.
Sadly – only Tesla has a real BEV on the market — the others are poor attempts to meet specific quotas, etc…. It will be interesting to see how Jaguar does with their new iPace as it is getting there (no charging network tho!) GM needs to cut the Bolt price by at least $5k to be competitive with the Leaf and other pretenders.
If The model 3 can consistently put up 15K sales per month in the US — others will take more notice. I can tell you – everyone I take for a ride wants one!
I think others have taken notice already. That’s why BMW and Mercedes are scrambling to deliver some BEV options to their faithful.
Go Tesla.
Not sure why you don’t think the Chevy Bolt is a “real BEV”. Model3 is sexier looking and has better automation but as a BEV the Bolt is pretty good with its 250 + mile range. In real world driving the difference in the charging network has not made much difference. Pretty good distribution of CCS charging stations along the east coast. Trip from DC to Asheville NC quite practical. It does however take much longer than a ICE trip because you need an hour stop for lunch and recharging
however the Bolt is only practical for home owners, living in a city with only street parking makes it impractical to own a BEV without fast charging.
I have a Bolt and the LG drivetrain is excellent but the pathetically slow dcfc speed makes it painful to drive outside its range.
Oh, and the painful seats make also make it difficult to drive long distance.
When will plug-ins surpass traditional hybrids?
If a traditional hybrid is a PHEV and a plug in is a BEV then I would say July 2018.
I can’t find out how many total small vehicles were assembled in the US for any month or year. I’d like to see how this compares to Tesla production in US. This would include GM, Ford, BMW, Toyota, VW etc.
Well 23 different models reached at least 1,000 sold so far this year. It took until December 2017 for 24 models reached 1,000. More EV’s are being sold Musk has dragged the rest of the world to produce EV’s.
Sorry Einhorn if you thing your shorts have a manufacturing defect. I thing you have them on backwards. Hahahaha