Toyota Says Mass EV Production To Begin In China For 2019
Mark Kane
Rumors from Japan indicates that Toyota will respond to the new aggressive Chinese quotas for plug-in vehicles by launching mass production of electric cars in China from 2019.
To be fair, if the company wants to stay in China…it doesn’t have a choice in the matter. By the end of
2018 2019, a full 8% 10% of sales have to plug-in, or risk fines and ultimately being removed from the market place.
The base model for that compliance purpose is to be the C-HR (currently available in conventional and hybrid versions only).
Unfortunately, the new electric SUV will be manufactured for Chinese market only.
“We are going to introduce EVs in China with a few years. However, we don’t talk about any future product plans.” – Toyota spokesman Ryo Sakai
The initial production scale is to said to be several thousand annually at the beginning – which honestly doesn’t sound like they are gearing up to sell a heck of a lot, but are rather waiting to see if the Chinese government holds firm on its ambitious plug-in targets.
“The pace of production is to be decided after taking into account the regulations and the subsidies, the report said, adding that annual output could start with more than several thousand units.”
source: Asahi Shimbun, Reuters, hat tip to Nico!
So even Toyota knows how to do it if they are just squeezed hard enough.
A 50 km PHEV will give them 1 credit each, so they might add some Prius Primes into the mix too.
Now what will we do to force them to actually sell these worldwide?
Maybe start paying some real money for what you want instead of dreaming about ruling the world by force?
Nah, market forces are weak when it comes to change.
Simple, no ev, no buy.
If California was smart, they would put in place a similar approach of requiring 10% of the cars SOLD to be 100% zero emissions other than water by end of 2020.
IOW, EVs, fuel cells, etc.
For some car makers, they MIGHT leave, but I doubt it.
Or they may join the fed gov and sue the state…the American way.
California needs to become some bloody dictatorship like PRC first to be able force it on the people. Unfortunately, most are not ready to pay even few thousand extra of their own money more per car for emission outsourcing. Dictatorships tend not to care about environment either, just look at air in Chinese cities, you can see it.
Ignorance is bliss…
One thing about China, it will want to protect it’s auto industry. So if it does relax the rules a little I bet it would only be for chinese companies and outsiders will still have to stick to the present rules.
Counting on China to back-pedal is a great way to lose the world largest market.
Funny how all these car manufacturers will “figure out” solutions when pushed. Shows they just lacked motivation. Complete and 100% respect to China for doing what no other country could (or would).
Motivation… like profit?
That’s why GM hasn’t tried a plug-in SUV.
Starting with smaller vehicles in China makes sense for that reason.
Motivation… like chargers?
The lack of a super high-speed standard still is an obvious barrier to mass acceptance.
The Toyota Juke?
They have to start with the ugliest one, that’s the rule.
They should reverse, 90% BEV and only 10% ICE still tolerated for new cars.