Toyota Expected To Launch Electric Van Or SUV In Europe By 2021
SUV and/or van to be the first BEVs from Toyota in Europe
Toyota could introduce its first all-electric model in Europe in 2021, according to Johan van Zyl, the CEO of Toyota Europe.
The Japanese manufacturer is looking at the SUV and van segments, while remaining skeptical about the affordability of electric cars in other segments. Toyota focuses on hybrids, which this year are expected to take half of the sales in Europe (60% in 2021).
With such a high ratio of hybrids, Toyota clearly is immune to strict emissions standards and can afford a couple more years of waiting for the switch to BEVs.
According to Automotive News Europe’s article, the first chance for a BEV in Europe could be the launch of an all-electric C-HR compact SUV in China. A derivative of the C-HR EV could find its way to Europe.
Johan van Zyl said:
“The price point [for an EV] will be high, therefore, you will see them in SUVs. They will also be much appreciated in a van-type vehicle in cities if they expand their zero-emissions zones,”
“We would like to have something in place by 2021,”
The van could be developed in partnership with PSA Group, which supplies Toyota with vans. PSA already announced electric versions of the Vivaro.
Source: Automotive News
10 Comments on "Toyota Expected To Launch Electric Van Or SUV In Europe By 2021"
“The price point [for an EV] will be high, therefore, you will see them in SUVs”
Yeah, I’m not excited about this the way they’re advertising it. Also, are they the only automaker without a supply of cheap batteries by 2021?
Since it will likely be a PSA-based van, it will use PSA’s supply.
It will obviously be a an electric version of the PSA-based ProAce or a new model based on the PSA Berlingo.
Twenty years ago Toyota seemed visionary and a leader with its hybrid technology. I remember buying a car from them because it was reliable, efficient, practical and affordable. Problem is, they haven’t changed with the times. They lost whatever vision they had. They remain a force just because of their size, but not a compelling one.
How much longer can Toyota wait to start bringing EV models to the markets?
Now that’s a heck of a question. For me, the two most frustrating car companies re:EVs are Toyota and Honda. They clearly have the resources to do vastly more than we’ve seen from them to date.
My standing prediction is that the major announcements from them will be a Prius EV and a longer range Clarity EV. As for the timing — who knows? I’d guess not soon.
Why? Toyota already sells cars that don’t need a plug and charge themselves.
Eventually they figured out that their self-charging hybrids need filling with gasoline because 100% of their energy comes from the gas tank as any other regular car for the last century.
Genius idea, really. Why did no one else think of that?
InsideEVs would be remiss not to report that Toyota will be launching one other BEV that is not a “compliance” vehicle, and can best be described as other worldly. 🌎🚀🌖
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/03/06/business/japans-moon-shot-toyota-jaxa-space-agency-plan-send-rover-lunar-mission/#.XH_dhlNKjBI