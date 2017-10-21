Toshiba Claims Battery Breakthrough: 6 Minute Ultra Rapid Recharge

2 days ago by Mark Kane

Ok, we know, you have heard this one before…but let’s start up the band anyway!

Toshiba has announced its next-generation SCiB lithium-ion batteries with a new anode material – titanium niobium oxide, that apparently doubles the capacity of the anode of current SCiB.

The prototype 50 Ah cells can be recharged in about 6-minutes.

According to the graph above, a 6-minute charging would enable one to drive three-times further (320 km / 199 miles in JC08) than using a typical lithium-ion batteries (using a 32 kWh battery).

Toshiba said that the new SCiB also retains a long life cycle, low-temperature operation, excellent safety and rapid recharging characteristics of the current SCiB.

Over 90% of capacity is said to be maintained after 5,000 charge/discharge cycles ,and ultra-rapid recharging can also be done in cold conditions, with temperatures as low as minus 10°C, in only ten minutes.

So outside of the density today, its perfect…the only other thing not discussed unfortunately, is the cost per kWh (the main criteria behind the mass adoption of any new battery tech over another), of which could prove to be the most serious stumbling block – so there might be a couple hiccups. Developments are ongoing, as commercialization is planned for fiscal year 2019.