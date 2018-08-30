Top 8 Most Electric Car Friendly Countries In Europe
Some countries are more EV friendly than others
EVANNEX compiled a list of eight European countries that are considered as the most friendly for electric cars. Some of them are obvious choices – like Norway, while the others are rather surprising because current market share does not justify their position. They were chosen because of future policy – like in Denmark – which wants to ban conventional cars.
Here is the list:
In Norway plug-in car market share hits 55%, and plug-ins stands for 10% of all passenger cars in the country. Such high shares are the direct result of generous purchase subsidies and other incentives with 25% VAT tax exemption on top, exemption from acquisition tax and tolls, free ferry rides and, in some cities, free parking.
In the Netherlands, incentives currently support mostly BEVs, so the market share regularly amounts to several percent.
UK was mentioned as one of the few markets with a comprehensive strategy for electrification, although market share is more mundane, 2.4% so far this year (with a monthly peak above 4%), mostly PHEVs.
France is not the biggest electric car market in Europe anymore as it was few years ago, but it remains strong, using €6,000 subsidies as a way to build the market.
Spain is one of the surprises on the list, as it still needs to crack 1% market share, but on the other hand, the government would like to implement ban of conventional car sales in the future.
Denmark was once top plug-in car market in Europe, but high sales were achieved solely by generous incentives. Once removed, the market collapsed to below 0.5% share, but now is improving to over 2%. The question is whether policy will change to support the goal to stop selling ICE by 2040.
Next one is Germany – currently one of the biggest plug-in markets in Europe in terms of volume and pace of growth this year. We believe that within one or maybe two years, it will be #1 with sales above 100,000 a year.
Switzerland doesn’t apply many incentives to electric cars, but the country is rich enough to achieve several percent of market share using consumers own purchasing power.
We personally probably would place some other countries like Sweden, Finland, Portugal or Iceland on the list, because the market share is too strong of an indicator of EV friendliness to skip it or replace it with something else.
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Top 8 Most Electric Car Friendly Countries In Europe"
I am surprised to find Denmark on this list, although they have had some incentives earlier it is now almost nothing. Especially if you count in that they have massive taxes on electricity, by percentage the taxes are much higher on electricity than on gas and diesel making it sometimes more expensive to drive electric than on diesel.
wow. Electricity tax is really that high? That is insane. Denmark should reverse that and make taxes on gas/diesel higher than electricity.
High taxes on electricity is to subsidize wind and sun power.
They have a really large percentage of windpower.
What about Sweden which has hit double digit pev share recently. Or Iceland which is second only to Norway in pev share. (Is Iceland considered part of Europe?).
Iceland is pretty unique as parts of it sit on either side of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge which generally denotes the boundary between the European and North American Tectonic Plates.
The capital, Reykjavik is technically in North America as it is on the righthand side of the fault but due to historic reasons, it is regarded as part of Europe. {or something like this}
In October Italy hit 0,8% market share for plug-in cars (0,4% for BEVs) which is both a record and an equal rate to methane, a fuel which has always been very popular in Italy but has fallen in the last year. I think we’ll soon hear of the 1% market share hit in Italy 🙂
SALES FOR 100% ELECTRIC CARS IN ITALY
2015: 1.460
2016: 1.403
2017: 1.945
2018: 4.167 to October ( >5.000 for the year)
2019: up to 50.000?
Right now this is without any incentives at all, if they’ll start from January as promised by the governement I suspect in 2019, also for the wave of new models and chargers coming, 50.000 units of 100% electric cars isn’t impossible. Yes, this would be an insane growth rate of 900%, but just think at how many more people would buy electric for 5000-6000 euros less, with more choice and a lot more chargers available (EnelX, Ionity…)
2040 to quit selling ICE? Gads, they are gutless wonders in charge of some of these nations. 2030 should be the latest. That is like California. I expected that they would have some courage and actually go with 2030, but nope. gutless.
Please remove Spain from the list. One thing is paying lip service to the ecologically concerned, another is the current state of affairs which is:
– no subsidies on EVs
– no charging infrastructure of any significance
– no active government policy on getting people out of their ICE cars (disinformation on EVs is huge)
Some cities, governed by ‘alternative’ parties are taking the lead, but the power of the incumbents that have vested interests that are not aligned with a new energy model is hampering progress. Within Western-Europe, Spain is one of the most retarded countries where it comes to combating climate change. The lack of active EV policies is one example of that.
Italy is in the same situation, if not worse, but subsidies should start immediately in January according to the governement… I hope Spain puts them too. Speaking about charging infrastructure, it lags behind many countries but is facing a rapid expansion thanks mainly to Enel X, the biggest energy utility which plans to install 14.000 chargers by the end of 2022 (7.000 by the end of 2020 and 2.500 before 2019 begins). Well, this creates a bit of monopoly for prices, sadly…
But our ‘secret weapon’ is of course Fastned. They’ve singlehandedly taken the uncertainty out of long road trips for non-Tesla ev’s.
Second important thing they’ve done is giving EV’s an equal status as a normal, mature technology by making the fast charging stations look like normal petrol stations. You’re not feeling like a 2nd rate citizen in an EV.
Also in places like Amsterdam, they have AC chargers for street parking. It’s really cool, park not far from home and still be able to charge your car even though you don’t have your own garage. I wish everyone was as logical as the Dutch… so jealous.