Tesla invests in Chinese subsidiary to build Gigafactory 3
The Chinese Tesla factory in Shanghai announced this summer soon should move to the execution phase, as on September 7 Tesla increased the registered capital of Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. from 100 million yuan ($16.6 million) to 4.67 billion yuan ($680 million).
That’s enough to start the work at the Tesla Gigafactory 3, which in total is expected to cost at least $2 billion. The facility will produce up to 500,000 cars (and battery packs) annually.
Tesla didn’t pick up a joint venture partner, so the hope is that China will not change its mind and let Tesla (and other foreign manufacturers) to produce and sell cars on its own. Thanks to this, Tesla will be able to completely control the entire production process without being subject to others, according to James Chao, IHS Asia Pacific Managing Director and Automotive Industry Analyst.
It’s anticipated that the Chinese Gigafactory will produce Tesla Model Y (an affordable electric SUV).
Source: finance.sina.com.cn
13 Comments on "Tesla Increases Registered Capital Big Time For Gigafactory 3 In China"
Still waiting for a battery cell announcement. Will it be Panasonic, a Chinese player or a Tesla DIY project.
DIY would be near-suicidal. Which probably means it’s DIY, ha.
With zero experience in cell manufacturing it is of course not going to be a DIY project. Panasonic or CATL would be the safe bet, with the big money on Panasonic.
Probably Panasonic
Nice…
Doesn’t mean anything, just placeholder capital for niow.
I would like to see the conditions (jnterest rate) when Tesla actually raises the $ in China.
I guess I thought registered capital $680 million that they have a line of credit from a Chinese bank of $680 million to start work on the GF3.
I wonder how much land ground surface area there will be available for the construction of the Shanghai Gigafactory?
It should be much larger than the Gigafactory in Nevada.
It might even be 4 times bigger than the Gigafactory in Nevada.
I think eight times, wow, eight times
Eight times, 20 times… 220, 221, whatever it takes. 😉
Why Benz?
batteries, engines, cars, powerwall, powerbacks, why not even solar roofs?
just be careful to have enough space around. just in case.
Well, the Chinese Gigafactory is supposed to be both an auto assembly plant and a battery factory, so it may be reasonable to think it’s going to be bigger than Gigafactory 1 in Nevada. On the other hand, land in Nevada was quite cheap, so Tesla built out and built low. If there isn’t as much cheap land at the Chinese Gigafactory site, Tesla may build up more than out.
You’d certainly want an auto assembly plant to all be on the ground floor, but there’s no reason why making something as small as a 2170 battery cell can’t happen on an upper floor. In fact, Tesla was assembling battery packs on the 2nd floor of the Fremont assembly plant until they moved operations to Gigafactory 1.