See First Tesla Superchargers In Europe Retrofitted With CCS Plugs

The rollout of DC Combo plugs has already started

Tesla is moving quickly with upgrades of charging infrastructure in Europe, ahead of the Tesla Model 3 launch in Europe.

Because the Model 3 will be equipped with a CCS Combo charging inlet, the Superchargers need to be retrofitted with DC Combo plugs.

The Superchargers will be equipped with two plugs – one for DC plug compatible with Type 2 inlet in Model S and Model X and a second one with DC combo. The first such stations are already up and running.

Interestingly, Tesla left a sign on the Superchargers: “Model 3 priority”, which probably is there to suggest that owners of Model S and Model X move to Superchargers not yet retrofitted, as there will not be enough stalls for all of the incoming Model 3.

The DC Combo plugs used by Tesla doesn’t look pretty, but well that’s what people will use around the world outside of North America and a few other countries.

7 Comments on "See First Tesla Superchargers In Europe Retrofitted With CCS Plugs"

Andrei Gloaba

why the type 2 was not sufficient? Why the need for CCS? S & X can supercharge via Type 2 why not Model 3?

1 hour ago
Magnus H

So that the Model 3 can take advantage of the much larger CCS network of chargers, and Tesla does not need to build as many chargers.

7 minutes ago
Andy

And the EU legislation designed to standardise EV charging infrastructure in Europe. If Tesla are truly behind CCS, rather than just being forced, then they will also start moving towards in in North America too.

1 minute ago
Spider-Dan

I don’t imagine there will be any way to enforce priority, so it sounds like that’s more of a courtesy suggestion.

50 minutes ago
Kosh

What a beautiful and elegant plugin design………….. 😐

20 minutes ago
Magnus H

Is it open to other cars with CCS connector?

9 minutes ago
Jose Luis Meseguer

A question… Will the European Model 3 be able to charge using the regular Tesla Wall Connector (preparing to install one at home for my Model 3)

2 minutes ago