UPDATE: Tesla Semi To Deliver Budweiser As Anheuser-Busch Places 40-Unit Order

18 hours ago by Steven Loveday

And … the pre-orders for the Tesla Semi keep coming in, although this one is a bit unique in comparison.

Thus far, we’ve received news of many companies placing deposits on the upcoming, all-electric Tesla Semi. It started with J.B. Hunt, Walmart, Loblaws, and Meijer. Reuters recently tallied 116 total reservations, but this seems to be growing daily. Now, according to Jalopnik, as of the time of this writing, the automaker has about 140 pre-orders from 11 different companies.

We can now welcome Anheuser-Busch to the club, according to The Wall Street Journal. Not only is it the first company of its kind to publicize reservations, it may be the largest pre-order to date. If the deal works out, at least 40 all-electric semis will be transporting Budweiser and other related products.

Reportedly, J.B. Hunt also placed a large reservation for as many as 40 electric haulers, but most other pre-orders are range from one to 25 vehicles.

Senior director of logistics strategy at Anheuser-Busch, James Sembrot, shared:

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative. This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact.”

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a brewery attempting to go green. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company already uses solar power and Tesla Powerpacks. Perhaps it will soon make the growing list of electric semi adopters.

UPDATE: As we mentioned, these orders are growing quickly. Not long after writing the original post, the world’s largest food distribution network, Sysco, pre-ordered 50 electric semis. This puts Sysco as the leader over Budweiser’s 40 reservations and pushes the total to nearly 200.

