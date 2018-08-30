Tesla Registers 6,711 New Model 3 VINs

7 H BY MARK KANE

Surprisingly most of them were single motor versions

Tesla just registered another batch of 6,711 Model 3 VINs, according to Model 3 VINs tracker. It’s a lot, especially since earlier this month the company registered 4,609 and 118.

Interesting is the ratio of dual motor versions (single or dual motor versions can be decoded from the VIN number). In the case of the 4,609 it was about 85% dual, for 118 just 21% dual and now just around 45% dual out of 6,711. In total, that’s 11,438 VINs within 4 days.

It seems that Tesla again is trying to produce more rear-wheel drive Model 3s. The end of the third quarter was mostly focused on the all-wheel drive versions.

In total some 129,346 VINs were registered.

Total production, estimated by Bloomberg (not always accurate), stands at 95,629 with a production pace of 4,129 Model 3 a week (but take those numbers with a grain of salt).

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and ≈55,840 delivered



2018’Q4 – already >1,361 produced (estimated)



#Tesla registered 6,711 new #Model3 VINs. ~45% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 129346. https://t.co/06oiJypy88 — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) October 6, 2018

Source: Model 3 VINs, Tesla Model 3 Tracker