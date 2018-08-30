Tesla Registers 6,711 New Model 3 VINs
Surprisingly most of them were single motor versions
Tesla just registered another batch of 6,711 Model 3 VINs, according to Model 3 VINs tracker. It’s a lot, especially since earlier this month the company registered 4,609 and 118.
Interesting is the ratio of dual motor versions (single or dual motor versions can be decoded from the VIN number). In the case of the 4,609 it was about 85% dual, for 118 just 21% dual and now just around 45% dual out of 6,711. In total, that’s 11,438 VINs within 4 days.
It seems that Tesla again is trying to produce more rear-wheel drive Model 3s. The end of the third quarter was mostly focused on the all-wheel drive versions.
In total some 129,346 VINs were registered.
Total production, estimated by Bloomberg (not always accurate), stands at 95,629 with a production pace of 4,129 Model 3 a week (but take those numbers with a grain of salt).
Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and ≈55,840 delivered
- 2018’Q4 – already >1,361 produced (estimated)
Source: Model 3 VINs, Tesla Model 3 Tracker
12 Comments on "Tesla Registers 6,711 New Model 3 VINs"
Interesting w.r.t. the RWD/AWD split.
It looks like that the 85% AWD percentage of the previous batch of 4609 wasn’t necessarily typical. I’d expect overall a roughly 50%/50% split.
People who live in moderate-to-hot and dry-ish climates (pretty much all of the US West Coast, most of the Southwest) probably prioritize AWD a lot less, esp. at $6K, for a vehicle not intended to go offroad.
Same for the Southeast.
No need for dual motor in Texas, unless you want a faster 0- 60 time 😉
I wonder if maybe some in this batch are going to be standard batteries? We wouldn’t know from the VIN alone, would we?
I’ve been predicting that battery production would become a bottleneck in Q4 for quite a while. Until Panasonic’s new machines boost output by 30% sometime this quarter, I think they’ll be limited to only making enough cells for 6500 long range Model 3/week, so if the rest of the assembly line is able to go faster, that would suggest they should switch to making some standard range Model 3s.
I expect any delivered this year will only go to employees though. Give them the cheaper Model 3 with the full tax incentives that they’ve worked through Hell for.
Panasonic’s three new lines should boost output by close to 30%.
Tesla used to code battery size in the VIN, not sure if they will for Model 3.
At first all you could get was the RWD, so now they are just catching up the backlog of mostly AWD.
I think wavelet is pretty close with the 50/50 split, though I think it’s closer to 60/40 in favor of RWD, when it all shakes out.
With the end of full tax credit I think buyers more tight on money will try to get the model 3 before the end of the year.
I think this will be the quarter with the biggest demand for the model 3 in the US, it would be good Tesla could make as many as possible.
Hopefully TM3 has 80,000 + deliveries in 4th quarter.
65k is much more likely.
Tesla went from a 5000 burst week at end of June to 5300 at end of September. The big leaps are behind them.
That should be every 4 or 5 days now.
It’s amazing to see the dramatic increase of the Model 3 production numbers. What’s just as amazing is the anti-Tesla crowd who still intentionally disregard the dramatic increase, simply believing that ignoring the increase makes it not so.
There’s a vehicle identification number number in the article. 🙂