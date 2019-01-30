Tesla Q4 Conference Call: Will The Good Times Continue To Roll?
Retail investors get some questions answered.
In a lot of ways, 2018 was a rollercoaster ride for Tesla. Everything from production hell, delivery issues,
taking not taking the company private melodrama, issues with Solar City and rumors about the Model Y were part of the previous 12 months. For Tesla, it was also a record year. For Q3, the U.S based carmaker made 83,500 deliveries: 55,840 Model 3, 14,470 Model S, and 13,190 Model X. To put this in perspective, in the Q3 alone Tesla delivered more than 80% of the vehicles than it did in all of 2017. To put things into further perspective, Tesla also delivered about twice as many Model 3 sedans as we did in all previous quarters combined.
With deliveries ramping up, orders flowing in, Tesla share prices rose and fell significantly on several occasions. Furthermore, the increased deliveries of the Model 3, combined with the additional incentives the company made before their tax break set in, all made sure that Q4 would well be the best quarter in the history of the company. Throughout the later stages of 2018, it seemed Tesla was making strides in joining other legacy automakers as a fully-fledged peer.
The production hell is a long gone thing of the past, delivery hell is steadily falling off, and deliveries & sales are ever increasing and stabilizing. As always, after the letter to investors showcasing the company’s progress and detailing the financials went out, Musk and other top executives held a call with financial analysts. Here are the most important bits and pieces from the earnings call right below.
- The Q4 earnings call started with Martin Viega making the introduction towards the earnings call, giving us a short rundown of the nature of the call
- Elon Musk revealed how last year was the most challenging, but also, the most successful for the company. And a lot of this is attributed to the Tesla Model 3. Musk noted in his opening statement, how the Model 3 captured an 85% market share in the United States, where all the other vehicles amounted to just 20% market share overall. He also revealed how Tesla doubled their fleet in 2018, producing more than double of what the company produced in all the other years.
- Musk expects sales to be about 50% higher in 2019 than 2018 – if there’s no global recession. And even with tough economic times, seeing a 50% growth is really impressive. He notes how Tesla is expecting a record-breaking year, with growth seldom seen within any industry, let alone the automotive one. Furthermore, Musk also notes how they are strengthening their logistics – all due to the pending penetration of Europe and China, especially with the Model 3
- An impressive increase in service locations, mobile service vehicles and the improvement of the customer service was one of the staples of the Q4 for the company. One of the items he noted is the ability of the customer to use the Tesla App to summon the service crew, allowing them to request the Tesla servicemen to pick up the vehicle, take it to a service centre and have it repaired there. This allows the customer to repair the vehicle without getting it to the service centre themselves, seriously improving the satisfaction from the customers. Elon Musk took time to explain how the recently (four weeks earlier) rolled out service option works, as he is seemingly very happy about the improvement in the customer relations department overall. One of the ideas for smaller issues is to have the vehicle repaired in 20 minutes or so, in order to avoid the bad customer satisfaction. Tesla also plans to stock the most warranted parts (probably based on previous experiences) and allow the fast turnaround times. This basically means that if you have a car with a
- The Tesla CEO is very optimistic about the Q1, but also, regarding all quarters going forward. He noted how the operating margin has been increased to that of 5.7% and the operating cash flow less CapEx improved from Q3 to $910M in Q4. Furthermore, the Model 3 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin remained stable at >20% in the same quarter as well
- Model Y crossover is coming. Musk noted how 60% of the parts for the Model 3 and Model Y are similar, which will definitely improve their production and delivery rates ones the vehicle comes around. They aim to produce the Model Y at the Nevada production facility. He notes how the SUV segment is the highest growth in the industry, and the company aims to take a big chunk of this segment with the Model Y – once it comes out
- Elon Musk noted how the Model S and Model X didn’t share a lot of commonalities, just 30% parts interchangeable. He called the Model X the “Faberge Egg” of the vehicle world, whereas the Model Y and Model 3 are slated to be a lot more mass market vehicles
- The Shanghai notes how they want to build several of the parts for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory over there, helping them hit the 10,000 units produced per week
- When asked by a listener about the overall market volume for the Model 3, Musk says that the Model 3 demand – in a strong economy – is about 600,000 – 800,000 units per year. With a weaker economy, Musk states that the company still looks at around 500,000 units per year for the Model 3 as a reasonable amount
- For the Model S and Model X, he states he expects to see a slight decline in overall vehicles sold, but the cash flow from both is expected to be similar to the current levels experienced by the company. It seems the aim is to make/sell less cars, but provide more options and amenities to the customers, increasing the margins and income for the company overall
