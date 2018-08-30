Tesla Put California On The Automotive Map In U.S.
Will Nevada join other states with the Model Y?
The US DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy released interesting an image of states that actually produce light-duty vehicles in volume.
There is currently no competition for Michigan, which exceeds 2 million per year, but it’s worth noting that thanks to Tesla (and Model 3), California stayed in business. Otherwise, the position would be negligible after the closing of the NUMMI plant in Fremont (currently the Tesla Factory) by Toyota.
“In 2017 just over two million light-duty vehicles were produced in the state of Michigan. Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio produced between one and two million light-duty vehicles. Ten other states produced light-duty vehicles in 2017 while 36 states had no light-duty vehicle production.”
The main question is whether Tesla will build the Model Y at the Gigafactory in Nevada, which ultimately would put the state in the game? A few other states, as well as California, are also possible.
Source: energy.gov
“The is currently no competition for Michigan,”
There is no “there” there!
This is a 2017 map, so Model 3 didn’t really have any impact on it… over 10x as many Model S and X were made as Model 3 last year.
2018 probably won’t look much different, either – California will still be in the under half a million bucket (unless there’s production going on besides Tesla.)
2019 might be interesting… there’s a decent chance that Tesla makes over half a million cars next year, although it might continue to be under half a million in California, with Gigafactory 3 in China being how Tesla as a company gets over half a million… although who knows. Maybe Model Y production will start in Nevada next year.
In the US?! How about in the World and the known Universe? 😉
“Tesla Put California On The Automotive Map In U.S.”?
Err. . . didn’t GM put California on the automotive map many decades ago? And didn’t large volume GM/Toyota production in California continue until 2010, then Tesla took over the plant later in 2010?
I think the article is talking current time, not ancient history.
“Put on the map” indicates the start or beginning of something. Perhaps, “Kept on the map” would be a more apropos title for this article.
GM made over 20 million vehicles in various iterations of its Freemont plant from 1960-2010, peaking at about 500,000 vehicles per year. Tesla hasn’t yet come close to matching those production figures.
Yes, GM and Ford both used to produce a lot of cars in California. So did some of the independent makes back in the day. However, due to high cost labor, high cost of living and governmental regulations, car manufacturing died here… until Tesla. I think Tesla would be really dumb to expand car manufacturing in California.