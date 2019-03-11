Huge Demand For Standard Tesla Model 3 Means You’ll Have To Wait
Demand for Tesla Model 3 grows again in the U.S. and delivery times increase.
Checking out Tesla’s website recently revealed that Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the U.S. rose quickly from an estimated two-to-four week timeline to six-to-eight weeks. Please plan ahead, because we expect Tesla to increase this even further. As Tesla finally launched its $35,000 Standard Model 3 in the U.S., it escalated demand instantly. However, the automaker really had no way of knowing for sure the level of impact.
Now, after a bit of time has passed, it’s clear that Tesla can’t possibly produce as many cars as it needs to. Keep in mind that this is on top of manufacturing different variants of the car exclusively for Euro and Chinese markets. Unless Tesla reduces its output of Model 3 builds heading to global markets, there’s no way it can satisfy U.S. demand. Clearly, the new base Model 3 offering complicated this situation.
Base Tesla Model 3 ($35,000) deliveries see a delay by some four weeks, it still appears at the time of this writing that the Model 3 Standard Plus ($37,000) stays at the two-to-four week delivery estimate. However, it’s becoming abundantly clear that Tesla may and will change anything on a dime.
Recent Developments
The company openly shared its “good” announcements last week. Surprisingly, it included us in a private call and got informational emails out quickly. Last night, weirdly on a Sunday at 2 AM, it published this “news” quietly with no previous heads up and no email announcement. We at InsideEVs honestly think that Tesla needs to grow up a bit and stop this impulsive and unpredictable craziness if it wants mainstream media and the masses to take it seriously.
If you still had hopes of reaching higher into the Model 3 product range, (Mid Range, Long Range, and AWD cars) Tesla could deliver those cars in just two weeks.
With the latest announcement of a 3 percent price hike for these upper level variants, if you want one, you should get your order completed ASAP. Its clear interest is high for the Standard Model 3. However, at least in the U.S., interest in higher trim levels has diminished, at least to some degree.
Do you still have a Tesla Model 3 reservation? Are you planning on buying one soon? We hope Tesla won’t raise prices on the Standard Model 3 anytime soon, or worse, eliminate it. If you have a pre-order in for the cheaper models, we’d suggest you move forward.
With just one factory Fremont (+ a tent) are you really surprised? Despite all the negatives … Who is doing better in BEVs?
I am very surprised at only 6 to 8 weeks. I thought more like 30 weeks given that tax credit will be halved in about 3 months and gone in 9 months. What are people waiting for? It won’t get cheaper than $36.2K, and longer wait means higher pay.
Assuming that number is accurate, they make up to 7,000 cars per week, so 6 to 8 weeks is maybe up to 56,000 all models car production. My guess is the jump from 2-4 weeks to 6-8 weeks has to do with when they plan to do the next production run of the standard model. 6 to 8 weeks is likely after the next international push. Someone should test this and order a Standard today and see if they actually get it in 6-8 weeks 😉
Once Tesla opens up leasing/financing we can expect demand to grow multiple fold. Elon is toying with us making us think Tesla is about to go under because it will a better story for his grandkids. But Tesla can always pull their financing lever and fill both fremont and shanghai factories to full capacity.
Nb. Only 10% of car purchases are paid upfront in full. Think of all the ubers and taxis alone that would lease a long range model 3.
Who will pay for the subventing required for special financing for leasing? Answer = Tesla. Question = How will this help them?
“However, the automaker really had no way of knowing for sure the level of impact.” As is the case for most of Tesla’s decisions. They’re no different than any other company in that regard. Yet the financial media (who aren’t accountable to their own inability to predict the future) unrealistically expects otherwise.
I think Tesla is still figuring out where they need to be for pricing to get demand where I want. With such strong growth for a few years it is hard to know exactly. I agree, they should be less haphazard with their pricing, but I would hope it calms down soon. Maybe their march orders were stronger than they were hoping, for non $35k models (i.e., everyone bought the $37,000 model). I like that they are sticking to the $35,000 model. I was afraid they raise the price of that too and say “we offered a $35,000 Model 3″…
At least this price jump should come after Model Y announcement, so you can wait until then to order a Model 3 or hold out for Model Y. Also, 3% average change is pretty negligible in the grand scheme of things.
Yep, wonder how long they will stick with the $35k Model 3. Hopefully they’ll maintain it indefinitely, applying cost reductions due to ongoing mass production and battery improvement to fighting off inflation on this entry level model.
‘Base Tesla Model 3 ($35,000) deliveries see a delay by some four weeks, it still appears at the time of this writing that the Model 3 Standard Plus ($37,000) stays at the two-to-four week delivery estimate. ‘
This feels like a push to get people to buy the Standard Plus over the Base. Prioritizing those makes sense. I’m not sure we can assume too much about what this says for demand for the Base.
Agree, I think base production is limited for another few months or so for various reasons, accounting for the delay over the actual demand of the car. It makes me wonder which battery the Plus model uses, does it use the standard battery, or something like the mid range battery with fewer cells?
While I’m sure the lower priced options have produced additional orders, presumably the usual shift at the end of quarter to producing for overseas markets also would delay U.S. delivery times starting right around now. In the middle of the quarter, new production is largely going to U.S. buyers, so lead time will be shorter. At the very of the quarter and start of the next, lots of the production shifts to overseas market, so the same U.S. demand would mean longer U.S. waits for deliveries. 5000 Model 3s a week going to U.S. buyers means minimal wait; 2500 a week means longer.
“it escalated demand instantly”
Instantly? It actually took a surprisingly long time for the delivery time to increase.
Most people waited 2+ years for this car. What is another 4-8 weeks?
Does anyone really think that the change on the website to say 6-8 weeks for the 35K model could not have been foreseen? I was surprised that it started at 2-4 weeks at all. Didn’t they have a big waiting list still to fulfill? When I went to Tesla.com the next day, I thought for sure it would show a much longer time period, and was surprised it still said 2-4 weeks.
Either the remaining waiting list for the 35K Model 3 was much lower than most people thought, or Tesla never thought they would be able to meet the 2-4 week timeframe for new orders to begin with. It could not have been both.
My guess is that the backlog for the Model 3 is now over, and the car will now enter a more down to earth sales trend. It’s an excellent car for a good price and will sell well. I’m surprised Tesla sold as many of the 50K+ Model 3s that they did. Kudos to them.
