Tesla Production At 6,700 In Last 7 Days? Turning Towards 8,000/Week
Tesl’s production rate is finally growing towards new record levels
When Tesla hit a production pace of around 7,000 car a week (including 5,000 Model 3) at the end of June, we thought that the 6,000 Model 3 a week (target for August) was just around the corner. However, the production rate decreased and even Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker noticed that using its algorithm.
New data from insiders comes to us through Electrek, which says that during the past seven days, Tesla produced around 6,700 cars – that’s near the record from June.
The most important bit though is that in the past two days, production amounted to ≈2,300, which would be a little over 8,000 cars – if maintained through the full week!
8,000 cars (including 6,000 Model 3) sounds like a heartwarming end to a very strong quarter (especially since the lowest week was at ≈3,100). Tesla forecasted that 50,000-55,000 Model 3 could be made in the current quarter, which is still within range.
I wonder what the new bar of failure’s gonna be? Probably something about cash burn or Tweets or something. Mix in a ‘fanboy’ label and Voila! Recipe for next level hatred!
So true, The bar is constantly moving despite the successes. The powers that be just ache to have Tesla fail, despite it being an innovative American company with highly desirable and superior products.
Very nice to hear that things are still trending up for Tesla. The more EV’s on the road the better for us all.
This might be the “expedited” push to put out the last batch of cars painted Metallic Silver and Obsidian Black Metallic (by far the least popular paint option). We might be seeing what solving the bottleneck in Paint will do for production going into next quarter.
“The paint options are being reduced from seven to five. According to the company, this is done to streamline production… Any Metallic Silver or Obsidian Black Metallic Model 3 orders placed before Friday, will be produced on an expedited basis, so may be available as soon as two to four weeks”
https://insideevs.com/free-tesla-supercharging-ends-september-16/
Isn’t it more likely this new surge is because they are NOT painting those two colors?