  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Has Already Produced 550 Standard Model 3

Tesla Has Already Produced 550 Standard Model 3

1 H BY MARK KANE 10

Hundreds of base Model 3 already were produced

Tesla Model 3 Standard (the base battery pack option) is not only available for order but reportedly, the first batch of more than 500 were already produced.

According to Electrek’s sources, some 550 Model 3 Standard are ready to ship. It’s more than one would anticipate in the initial stage, which suggests that Tesla is already ready for volume production of the Standard version.

Tesla Model 3
Why You Shouldn't Buy The $35K Tesla Model 3
How To Buy A New Tesla Model 3 For Just $26,250
Plugged In: The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 & Some Tesla Chaos: Video

An interesting note is that the vehicles are internally signed as “Model 3 50”, which could mean a 50 kWh battery?

Now, we are waiting for the first customer deliveries, which probably will result in lots of new reviews – very important reviews for the masses of potential customers, that were unlocked by this new, more affordable version.

The Standard Model 3 starts at just $35,000, which we consider to be a bargain. However, for just a bit more money, there might be a better Model 3 option for you.

Source: Electrek

Categories: Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Tesla Has Already Produced 550 Standard Model 3"

newest oldest most voted
@Brian_Henderson

3s or 3s+ ?

My guess is they are 3s+’s because only 2 wk delivery time listed, and interior is similar to mid & long range editions.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Wil

Good guess, I wouldn’t bet against it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Wil

Now, I just need leasing to start so that in a couple of years, I can get one cheaper.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Cypress

When they start delivering the Model Y, I’m sure lots of people will be trading in their Model 3s. So could be some good used deals in another year.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Milfan

Excellent news. Those hyundai stealerships who are charging $5000 premium will take notice.

Its seriously high time for GM, Nissan, BMW to reduce the prices on Bolt, Leaf, i3 respectively.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Cypress

When can I go to a Tesla store and check out the base interior?

Oh right, they are closing their stores,….

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Franco

Have pictures online. 😂😂😂😂😂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Bloggin

Stores are closing but Galleries or Showrooms are staying open, so you can just visit one of those. The difference is that there is no ‘sales persn’ but a product specialist who can show you the vehicle and answer any questions before you order from your phone in less than a minute.

This is the direction car sales are going globally when there is a set price for the ‘product’.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
CDAVIS

@Cypress said: “When can I go to a Tesla store and check out the base interior? Oh right, they are closing their stores,….”
—————-

Soon at a Tesla “Gallery”… which is same as a Tesla Store except the Tesla Gallery will not place a purchase order for you… that you do yourself online.

Sears was the original direct online purchasing king (back then by mail-order catalog)… including selling kit homes. Perhaps had Sears not gotten into the business of greatly expanding physical stores they would today be the online Amazon.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
Farley

I’m betting we see Model Y produces before November.

https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-model-y-production-november-2019-fremont/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago