Tesla Has Already Produced 550 Standard Model 3
Hundreds of base Model 3 already were produced
Tesla Model 3 Standard (the base battery pack option) is not only available for order but reportedly, the first batch of more than 500 were already produced.
According to Electrek’s sources, some 550 Model 3 Standard are ready to ship. It’s more than one would anticipate in the initial stage, which suggests that Tesla is already ready for volume production of the Standard version.
An interesting note is that the vehicles are internally signed as “Model 3 50”, which could mean a 50 kWh battery?
Now, we are waiting for the first customer deliveries, which probably will result in lots of new reviews – very important reviews for the masses of potential customers, that were unlocked by this new, more affordable version.
The Standard Model 3 starts at just $35,000, which we consider to be a bargain. However, for just a bit more money, there might be a better Model 3 option for you.
Source: Electrek
10 Comments on "Tesla Has Already Produced 550 Standard Model 3"
3s or 3s+ ?
My guess is they are 3s+’s because only 2 wk delivery time listed, and interior is similar to mid & long range editions.
Good guess, I wouldn’t bet against it.
Now, I just need leasing to start so that in a couple of years, I can get one cheaper.
When they start delivering the Model Y, I’m sure lots of people will be trading in their Model 3s. So could be some good used deals in another year.
Excellent news. Those hyundai stealerships who are charging $5000 premium will take notice.
Its seriously high time for GM, Nissan, BMW to reduce the prices on Bolt, Leaf, i3 respectively.
When can I go to a Tesla store and check out the base interior?
Oh right, they are closing their stores,….
Have pictures online. 😂😂😂😂😂
Stores are closing but Galleries or Showrooms are staying open, so you can just visit one of those. The difference is that there is no ‘sales persn’ but a product specialist who can show you the vehicle and answer any questions before you order from your phone in less than a minute.
This is the direction car sales are going globally when there is a set price for the ‘product’.
@Cypress said: “When can I go to a Tesla store and check out the base interior? Oh right, they are closing their stores,….”
Soon at a Tesla “Gallery”… which is same as a Tesla Store except the Tesla Gallery will not place a purchase order for you… that you do yourself online.
Sears was the original direct online purchasing king (back then by mail-order catalog)… including selling kit homes. Perhaps had Sears not gotten into the business of greatly expanding physical stores they would today be the online Amazon.
I’m betting we see Model Y produces before November.
https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-model-y-production-november-2019-fremont/