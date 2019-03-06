1 H BY MARK KANE

Hundreds of base Model 3 already were produced

Tesla Model 3 Standard (the base battery pack option) is not only available for order but reportedly, the first batch of more than 500 were already produced.

According to Electrek’s sources, some 550 Model 3 Standard are ready to ship. It’s more than one would anticipate in the initial stage, which suggests that Tesla is already ready for volume production of the Standard version.

An interesting note is that the vehicles are internally signed as “Model 3 50”, which could mean a 50 kWh battery?

Now, we are waiting for the first customer deliveries, which probably will result in lots of new reviews – very important reviews for the masses of potential customers, that were unlocked by this new, more affordable version.

The Standard Model 3 starts at just $35,000, which we consider to be a bargain. However, for just a bit more money, there might be a better Model 3 option for you.

Source: Electrek