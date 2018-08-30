Tesla Model 3 Production Hits Estimated 120,000

3 H BY MARK KANE

120,000 produced, including 25,000 so far in Q4.

Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker today states that estimated cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 is 120,027.

We don’t know the precise number – it could be several thousand lower as some sources say that recent production was just 3,500 per week compared to 4,742 estimated by the Tesla Model 3 Tracker.

Compared to 179,858 registered VIN numbers, around 60,000 VIN numbers (12 weeks of 5,000/week worth of production) are ready for use.

Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered



2018’Q4 – already >25,759 produced (estimated)

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker