Watch This Tiny Tesla Princess Car Catch Fire On Camera
Lithium batteries are not toys.
Rich Benoit of Rich Rebuilds fame had started an awesome new project with his friend, Lee. They had found a sort of princess parade car and decided to convert it to run on battery power. Specifically, Tesla battery power. Nicknamed Daisy, that project has now been put on permanent hold. The reason, as you may have guessed by the video above, is because the cells that were supposed to give it life instead brought a flaming death. Luckily, no one was hurt and the whole episode was caught by multiple cameras.
The footage underlines the danger of repurposing lithium batteries. In this case, they hadn’t been connected to a management system and something triggered a thermal runaway. Though we’ve yet to get a complete post-mortem, typically this sort of “impressive” firework display is triggered by overcharging cells or a physically damaging them, causing them to short out.
Reportedly, a total of six fire extinguishers were used to help contain the blaze before the fire department arrived to take over. As you can see, cells popped out of the modules and launched skyward creating a danger zone that extended far beyond the princess-mobile. We can only hope the dramatic footage serves as a warning to those who would attempt similar projects without a strong knowledge of how to properly manage lithium batteries.
To see how this whole unfortunate episode began, we’ve included (below) an earlier episode involving the unique vehicle. Though obviously concerning, the situation hasn’t dampened Benoit’s enthusiasm for future projects. He’s currently trying to open his own garage to continue his scrapped Tesla resuscitation work.
4 Comments
C’mon guys, this is NOT funny – imagine this happining during off-hours when noone was in the shop – the hole thing would have burned down!
And that guy is just now collecting money on crowdfunding to start his own EV shop? Yeah – talking about bad timing
So does anyone know the reason for the failure?
What can happen is that the cells get out of balance, so to get a series of cells to the desired voltage (48V, 60V or whatever) it pushes an individual cell beyond it’s max (about 4.2V for Lithium Ion).
I use Chevy Volt modules (3p12s) – I test the “cells” individually to ensure that they are near the same voltage (i.e. balanced). After a year of use in a solar power system, the cells are actually more balanced than when I got them.
Tesing is easy when there are only 12 per module, and a commercial charger with built in balancer can be had for under $400. Can’t image how they’d safely deal with a module that has so many small cells.
Oops. You’re not supposed to use powder on a battery fire. Contrary to what many imagine, using a fire hose to put lots of water onto the thing is the best way to contain such a fire. Seawater would be a very bad idea, since the salt makes it conduct electricity fairly well, but freshwater doesn’t have that problem. 🙂
You can’t really strangle a battery fire, because the energy fuelling it isn’t coming from combustion. That’s why powder isn’t effective — with battery fires it’s all about trying to cool it down, to slow down the chemical reactions and “discharge” the pack a bit more slowly. Use loads of water, and keep it coming for hours even if there’s no longer any visible fire. Cooling everything down just makes it happen more slowly and less violently, but if you stop cooling it with water before the energy is spent, it will heat up again, which speeds the reactions and makes it heat up yet more, and soon it’ll burst into flames again…
Powder can put out the flames, but since the main heat source just keeps going it quickly reignites, again and again.
Yeah these “s and x” style batteries always scare me. Shrapnel off the walls, hitting the fire truck, plus banging off the ceiling along with all that smoke explains why Tesla battery fires and people seldom fare well. Just what everyone needs – projectiles coming from under the car.