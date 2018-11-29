Tesla Pickup Truck Gets Rendered As Rad Off-Roader
2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 12
Truck it all!
With the launch of the awesome Rivian R1T at the L.A. Auto Show, our minds have been dwelling on the idea of an electric pickup truck. So, it was great to see this render of the yet-to-be-seen Tesla Truck pop up on Twitter. It takes the Tesla Semi platform and makes a monster adventure vehicle out of it.
The original tweet (embedded below) comes from the account of EV.network, whose website says they are “…completely rebranding and building something amazing.” It seems to be inspired by the image Tesla itself splashed on the big screen at its Semi reveal event. EV.network later followed it up with a slightly modified version, which we’ve also embedded below.
The render then inspired the posting of a couple more fun images (both below). One is a Semi-ambulance, while the other uses the Model X as the basis for the California automaker’s pickup. Apparently, this latter image was created as an April Fool’s joke by the same person who rendered the truck at the top of this post.
Of course, all these flights of fancy are likely far from what we will see when Tesla does finally unveil the pickup it’s been working on. Though public information about the actual vehicle is pretty slim, CEO Elon Musk has said he’s very excited about it. So far, he’s only shared that it will have Dual Motors, its suspension will dynamically adjust for load, and it will have 240-volt outlets to plug in heavy-duty equipment. Also, it will have a 400-to-500-mile battery option. These all seem pretty natural features for the vehicle and we can only imagine it’s got many more.
Musk has said they will build the Truck after Model Y, but we hope its initial design is revealed along at that crossover’s debut event in March.
My take on the #Tesla Pickup truck. What do you think? @elonmusk @Tesla @Teslarati @Model3Owners #ModelS #ModelX #Model3 pic.twitter.com/iWPeM87nhy
— EV.network (@evDOTnetwork) November 29, 2018
How about this? pic.twitter.com/Sqr8qcLgFO
— EV.network (@evDOTnetwork) November 30, 2018
They might need help from this render. pic.twitter.com/NGFfMAlnR5
— GIFT4000 ⚡️🚗❤️🌎 (@gift_4000) November 30, 2018
My April Fools joke from 2017 is more “regular” pic.twitter.com/BbKxdYMmT0
— EV.network (@evDOTnetwork) November 30, 2018
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Tesla Pickup Truck Gets Rendered As Rad Off-Roader"
Military EV truck which the military can refuel using very high efficiency portable solar PV arrays so as to not be dependant on liquid fuel supply lines!
Yes and it would take several days to a week to do it,
It’ll look nothing like the semi, Musk didn’t say it would, he just said “what if…?”…He said you will step up into it and will look like its out of mad max…Also, expect it to be more expensive than the Model X…
Is that Bob Lutz holding a flamethrower in the back of that hummer?
/gettin’ ready to go source some cobalt or lithium, I reckon’.
Definitely the Friday, aka Artist’s Corner at InsideEVs. Don’t bring up Bob today, he’s not had a good week with all the plant closures and the demise of the Volt.
Yah, he says getting out of cars “isn’t silly”..
If you think the future is BEVs, then I’d say it IS silly. If you’re going to have an affordable highway capable vehicle with today’s battery technology, then it needs to be in sleek sedan form. A pickup or large SUV is just going to get you nowhere fast — you’ll spend all your time at the supercharger.. … AND @ 2 mi/kwh and 20c kwh , … more $/mile than driving a gasoline fueled sedan.
Of course, ol’ Bob probably knows all that too. It’s just his “roundabout” way of saying: “Hey America! — GM wants to build your next Electric Car!, .. in China!”. “or , .. better yet,.. we’ll build it in China, and then just rent it to you.”
-Hello Maven
https://www.mavendrive.com/#!/
The Tesla pickup is too ginormous to fit on and drive down many off-road trails.
🙄
Since this is wholly imaginary, you can just imagine the trails are wider.
That’s Just Crazy !…..Man ! ! The Mars Machine ! !.. 🙂
Wow, that’s (in the technical sense) a truly excellent render! I would have thought it was an actual vehicle if it wasn’t labeled a render.
It’s certainly a nice looking imaginary truck, and until Tesla shows us an image of the actual design, I hope that IEVs will continue to use that image for future articles about the Tesla Pickup, rather than the silly “pickup in a pickup” joke image which was shown at the Tesla Semi Truck reveal event.
I did one in high visibility yellow.
Please fix that windshield wiper ASAP truck looks good otherwise.