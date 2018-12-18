Let’s Look At The Tesla Pickup Truck & Its Electric Competition
An electric pickup truck could be a massive success, and it’s not just Tesla that plans to bring one to market.
While Tesla has announced it will eventually offer an all-electric pickup truck, it will be some time before that happens. CEO Elon Musk has already clarified that it will follow the upcoming Model Y crossover, which won’t be out for a few years. We also learned recently that GM may not have any plans for bringing and electric truck to market anytime soon. As far as other OEMs are concerned, there’s not anything promising on the horizon. However, a handful of startups are diving in, and you may be quite surprised at the number of potential entrants.
With the Tesla Pickup Truck far off, and no OEM action in the segment, we truly hope that other companies can work to get an electric pickup truck to market in the next few years. Our friend Sean Mitchell was fortunate to spend some time checking out Rivian Automotive’s vehicles, much like InsideEVs did just last week. After speaking with Sean, it’s clear we’re not the only ones that are extremely excited about Rivian’s potential. Sean will be at the automaker’s official reveal in a few weeks, and he plans to keep us updated live, as well as putting together some video content after the event. We’ll also be on hand for the unveiling.
Sean mentions other startups like Atlis and Bollinger, and speaks to their projected plans and specs. He doesn’t discuss Workhorse, but it deserves a mention on this list as well, as does the Havelaar Bison from Canada. Also, we should not leave out at least a mention of Bob Lutz’ Via pickup truck configuration, but it’s a PHEV and has been an option for a long time with almost zero success. Way to go Bob! As usual, Sean did his homework and put together a working spec chart of these upcoming electric pickup trucks. He also included the Ford Raptor and Ram Rebel for comparison:
Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:
Tesla Pickup Truck and its EV competitors
You guys missed Via’s pickup truck as well. I can’t imagine the irrational temper tantrum out of Bob Lutz for that oversight.
The one thing that stands out on those specs is the 0-60. Trucks like the Raptor are going to look silly next to an e-truck. I think a lot of people think the 0-60 and drag racing videos are silly, but there will be some serious ego bruising going on the first time the Raptor gets absolutely waxed by an e-truck.
We can surely mention it! Ha
“You guys missed Via’s pickup truck as well.”
…so that increases the value of the chart. 😉
Just like the Nicola UTV – such a beast!
Can we please stop showing Elon’s joke as Tesla Pickup? There is absolutely zero percent chance it will be that monstrosity.
And that chart is rediculous. There is no way Telsa will get anywhere close to 400miles, let alone 500 miles range with a 125kWh battery.
Also, no passenger vehicle will ever get a tow rating of 300,000lbs. Even 20% of that will never happen, it’s just too dangerous for public roads.
We’ve been through this in multiple articles. Please stop promoting such blatant untruths.
Thanks for listening.
A thumbs-up to every one of your points.
The original “Tesla Semi as a giant pickup” artist’s concept was more obviously a joke because it shows a regular sized pickup in the bed. The version above has that addition photoshopped out, in an apparent attempt to make it look more real.
For shame!
The 400-500miles of range corresponds to a 200kWh battery that’s often suggested for Tesla’s truck. Don’t know where that 125kWh number comes from but it’s probably a mistake.
I think Rivian has real potential to succeed in this space.
I believe this is the first time I’ve ever seen a “comparison” between of multiple vehicles of which only one (the Bollinger B1) has had any sort of reveal, and some of which exist only on paper.
O_o
And the Workhorse W-15 certainly does deserve to be on this list.
Still, any article that talks about Rivian is a good one! That’s the one startup EV maker which I think has a real shot at possibly growing to be a true rival to Tesla Inc.
