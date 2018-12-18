Let’s Look At The Tesla Pickup Truck & Its Electric Competition

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

An electric pickup truck could be a massive success, and it’s not just Tesla that plans to bring one to market.

While Tesla has announced it will eventually offer an all-electric pickup truck, it will be some time before that happens. CEO Elon Musk has already clarified that it will follow the upcoming Model Y crossover, which won’t be out for a few years. We also learned recently that GM may not have any plans for bringing and electric truck to market anytime soon. As far as other OEMs are concerned, there’s not anything promising on the horizon. However, a handful of startups are diving in, and you may be quite surprised at the number of potential entrants.

With the Tesla Pickup Truck far off, and no OEM action in the segment, we truly hope that other companies can work to get an electric pickup truck to market in the next few years. Our friend Sean Mitchell was fortunate to spend some time checking out Rivian Automotive’s vehicles, much like InsideEVs did just last week. After speaking with Sean, it’s clear we’re not the only ones that are extremely excited about Rivian’s potential. Sean will be at the automaker’s official reveal in a few weeks, and he plans to keep us updated live, as well as putting together some video content after the event. We’ll also be on hand for the unveiling.

Sean mentions other startups like Atlis and Bollinger, and speaks to their projected plans and specs. He doesn’t discuss Workhorse, but it deserves a mention on this list as well, as does the Havelaar Bison from Canada. Also, we should not leave out at least a mention of Bob Lutz’ Via pickup truck configuration, but it’s a PHEV and has been an option for a long time with almost zero success. Way to go Bob! As usual, Sean did his homework and put together a working spec chart of these upcoming electric pickup trucks. He also included the Ford Raptor and Ram Rebel for comparison:

Tesla Pickup Truck and its EV competitors