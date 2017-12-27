Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Pickup Truck To Follow Model Y
CEO Elon Musk reveals that the Tesla Pickup Truck’s primary design elements have been established for years and promises it will come after the Model Y.
We can’t say that we’re too surprised here. We’ve known for some time that the automaker has plans for the Model Y in the near future, as its next vehicle to follow the Model 3. It also hasn’t been a secret that Musk has been hinting at a pickup truck for quite some time now. This became even more clear at the recent Tesla Semi reveal event when a picture of the pickup truck was shown.
However, the truck that made its way into Musk’s semi presentation was basically a miniature version of the semi, with a pickup truck bed, and another “normal” pickup truck inside the box. Strange as it may seem, this may be a true concept of what’s to come. A pickup truck that can transport a pickup truck and be driven with a normal driver’s license … Musk said (via Teslarati):
“It’s a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck. By the way, you will actually be able to drive that with a normal driver’s license. It’s kind of wrong, but I like it.”
Musk bravely took to Twitter right after the holiday and thanked Tesla supporters. He also opened a huge can of worms by asking if there were any suggestions from the masses, in an attempt to make Tesla better:
Wanted again to send a note of deep gratitude to Tesla owners WW for taking a chance on a new company that all experts said would fail.
So much blood, sweat & tears from the Tesla team went into creating cars that you’d truly love. I hope you do.
How can we improve further?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017
People proceded to reply with suggestions throughout the day, to which the busy CEO responded. One such reply promised the pickup truck:
I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017
Back in September, Musk had already mentioned that the Tesla Pickup Truck may be a downsized version of the automaker’s electric semi, although nothing was verified, and at that time he didn’t seem willing to make any promises. Diving into the comments even further, a Twitter user — that obviously has some concerns about this crazy behemoth of a pickup truck — asked Musk about its size. His response was even more telling:
Similar total size. Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I’d like to add.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017
Hmm … “gamechanging” feature?
Source: Teslarati
OMG, those renderings suck.
Completely agree. I really hope the production version of the Tesla pickup looks far better than any of the renderings we have seen so far.
Kdawg, look really close at the Pickup rendered in the Bed of the Pickup Monster Truck ‘That can Carry a Pickup’.
Could that have actually been a rendering of a Current Competitors Pickup, like most thought, or of a planned Tesla Pickup?
It looks like a Ford F150 to me.
Me too.
They just blacked it out, changed the side mirrors a bit, and deleted the door handles/antenna.
https://image.ibb.co/jvi8CG/F150.jpg
I agree its kinda ugly I guess for the aerodynamics, but I would prefer something a little more conventional looking. Where under the hood where typically the ICE would be would provide storage for items you don’t want exposed.
If it’s sized to need the Semi Tractor wheels and tires in the picture, I certainly won’t be neediing one. Over the last 20+ years pickups have been creeping up in size at every refresh they get. Today’s Chevy Colorado looks bigger than a 1971 full sized Chevy pickup. However, not one fiber of my being believes that Musk wouldn’t build it as big, or bigger, than whatever is on the market when the Tesla pickup comes to market.
Tesla Truck with “game changing (I think ) feature”.
Who can guess what “Feature” St. Elons Truck power export/output device will actually look like? 🔌 or ⚡️or 🚀?
A range extender, LOL
An electric diesel would be funny as hell!
Feature prediction? Something to do with providing power to job sites…
I agree, connections to power a jobsite/emergency home power would be a game changer.
I could power our little house for a week with my Leaf battery, if I wasn’t worried about melting every wire in the car down. Being able to drive to a fast charger and bringing power home could power us for weeks.
Even being able to use a battery to connect directly to our solar panels would be a boon.
Hope you & MM are right. That would be a really cool feature. Jobsite power, or for camping, or home back-up power, many great uses. Can’t wait to see a Tesla pickup…but sadly I’ll have to, it likely wont be in people’s garages until 2021, he’ll likely show it off in 2019.
Would like to point out that the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV already has this feature…at least it does overseas. Not nearly as big mind you. It also wouldn’t surprise me if you are able to mount (or it comes with) a small ICE generator that can double duty as range extender and worksite generator….I would doubt there’s any way to make the battery itself big enough to stay all day at a worksite providing power.
How can Tesla improve further?
Don’t treat your customers as fools!
If you don’t want customers, who need a car with a tow hitch, just say so. Other automakers will take our money willingly.
But don’t make false promises.
BTW: Don’t bother. Too little, too late. BEV (with tow hitch option) from a different automaker is already ordered.
As an F150 owner (weekend warrior market segment), I gotta say please do not make it bigger. Parking spots are getting smaller and I end up having to park in less used parts of the lot so I can actually open the door enough to get in.
The segment could use a truck with better packaging (read: more efficient use of space) and with electric motors between the wheels, there should be room for a built in tool cabinet where the ICE would typically be.
There needs to be battery options to meet different uses – likely up to 300KWh – to pull a boat or contractor trailer to a site with no grid, use power takeoff for partying or tools and still have capacity to get back to the grid.
Having a large fold-out solar panel would also be useful as these trucks often sit at remote locations for a week on vacation.
There are also a couple of other things to think about:
1) submersion- launching a boat often means driving the truck into the water too (almost up to the door sills) so the motors and batter must be completely sealed
2) rocks – the battery and motors must be heavily protected. A diff pot can take a significant slam on a rock, and is not too expensive to replace if it doesn’t- I doubt you can say the same about an electric motor
3) dust – crazy amounts of it on gravel roads in the summer – again, seals are critical
4) low range 4wd – Bollinger is including in their electric truck – would rather have larger motors with more torque- close to 1000ft lbs is needed, either native or through gearing
I can’t wait to see what Tesla and others have to offer.
“Hmm … ‘gamechanging’ feature?”
Elon has mastered the art of the tease. 😉