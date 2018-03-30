Tesla Model S Owner Explains Why He Pre-Ordered Porsche Taycan
And tells how much he paid for the privilege.
The Porsche Taycan, formerly known as the Mission-E, is probably the hottest all-electric sports sedan coming to showrooms in 2019. Is it any surprise that a Tesla Model S owner well acquainted with the thrill of electric torque might consider picking one up? Probably not. The upstart electric brand may have plenty of buzz, but Porsche has a long history to lean back on. Plus, the Taycan’s styling looks super fresh.
One such future owner is Jim Roger Johansen of Norway. According to Teslarati, Johansen wanted a sweet new electric sportscar, but the only Tesla that could fill that bill — the 2020 Roadster — is a bit out of his budget at $200,000. We sympathize.
Early in the year, Mr. Johansen made his way to his local Porsche dealership and let them know he was interested in their upcoming electric rocket. In April, he was informed that pre-orders were beginning for the Scandinavian country and if he wanted to keep his place on the list, he would need to fork over 20,000 Norwegian kroner ($2,440). He happily did.
Now, he and approximately 2,300 Norwegians are waiting for their own personal examples of the car. One, we should remind, that no one has even seen the production version of yet. That’s a pretty impressive achievement considering the 5.2 million population of the country. Anyhow, because of the scale of demand, Johansen doubts he will see his new car next year, and hopes it will at least arrive in 2020.
The situation reminds us that Porsche Taycan pre-ordering is already underway in the U.S. and that for $2,500, you too can be put on the official list. Of course, that is if your local dealer is still accepting deposits. We understand that some have already reached their limit and aren’t accepting more pre-orders.
If you do manage to make it onto the waitlist, let us know over on the InsideEVs Forum. We’d love to hear your (eventual) ownership story.
Source: Teslarati
If it is even closely as good looking as the concept the demand is way beyond of Porsche’s manufacturing capacity per year. Better get in line now if you want one. Otherwise you may have to wait years.
Since the tooling isn’t even installed yet(AFAIK) they have ample time to adjust production capacity to match the high number of reservations.
$2,500 deposit and production limitations? That’s absolutely scandalous.
You dropped this:
/s
Nice Move ! Now, All he needs to buy is a Charging Network to take it on kind of a Trip … I wouldn’t Pay 2 Cents For any Porsche , BMW , Or Most things That have anything to do with Germany ..Had Them all , Had My Fill ! They’re all Phony High Priced Trash to buy & Maintain…. Enjoy !
They building one plus these guys fly private or first class if you owed a Porsche
SUCKERS !
Don’t worry…VW will be building out the charging network at no charge to the consumer as part of their billion plus dollar settlement with the US government. Things will be fine, no worries!
Norwegian Porsche Stealerships B Taycan potential premium/luxury EV orders away from Tesla and Jaguar.
Is this where Porsche starts to emerge victorious, in the 2 Door EV sports car segment?
Porsche Mission E-lon b-hind.
Beautiful car, lets hope the production version looks half as good.
I’d be interested to find out how it compares to Model S. Is Porsche really a competition or just a completely different class of car?
In terms of dimensions this is a 911 4door coupé, lets hope Porsche makes a smaller version… Porche Cayman 4door 😉
Something to compete whit the BMW 4 Grand Coupé and the Audi A5, more expensive of course.