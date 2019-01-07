Tesla Outsold Chrysler In 2018

41 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla is now the 20th most popular brand in U.S.

The year 2018 was an exceptional year as Tesla increased electric car sales in the U.S. from roughly 50,000 to nearly 200,000, which put the brand into #20 for sales in the U.S.

According to our estimations, Tesla sold about 191,627 S/X/3 during the year, while Good Car Bad Car reports 197,517. Regardless of the precise result, Tesla is ahead of Chrysler, with market share of 1.15%.

Current, monthly sales results suggest that in 2019 there is a chance for Tesla to reach #15 (about 300,000) and take over Buick, Audi, Lexus, Mazda, BMW. Maybe there is even a chance for #13 ahead of Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen but that would require 350,000+ sales.

U.S. best selling brands in 2018 (Good Car Bad Car data)

Source: Good Car Bad Car