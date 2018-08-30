Tesla Outsold All Of These Brands In U.S. In August

2 H BY MARK KANE

The Tesla brand has now become one of the biggest in the U.S.

Thanks to record sales result in August, estimated by InsideEVs at 23,175 (up 509% year-over-year), Tesla is now among the top-selling car brands. It’s not yet at the level of Toyota or GM (not even close, actually), but Tesla already is beating premium brands.

The most recent results for Tesla were driven up by the Model 3:

Tesla Model S – 2,625 (up 22%)

Tesla Model X – 2,750 (up 75%)

Tesla Model 3 – 17,800 (up 237 times)

Here we have a list of selected brands that were below or slightly above Tesla in August (U.S.-only):

Volkswagen – 32,255

Lexus – 28,622

Mazda – 25,816

BMW – 23,789

Tesla – 23,175

Audi – 20,907

Mercedes-Benz – 20,339

Acura – 15,072

Chrysler – 12,219

Infiniti – 10,796

Volvo – 8,970

Mitsubishi – 8,416

Porsche – 4,083

Jaguar – 2,469

Tesla already is selling more than 100,000 all-electric cars in 12-months (107,000 to be precise).