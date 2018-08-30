Tesla Outsold All Of These Brands In U.S. In August
The Tesla brand has now become one of the biggest in the U.S.
Thanks to record sales result in August, estimated by InsideEVs at 23,175 (up 509% year-over-year), Tesla is now among the top-selling car brands. It’s not yet at the level of Toyota or GM (not even close, actually), but Tesla already is beating premium brands.
The most recent results for Tesla were driven up by the Model 3:
- Tesla Model S – 2,625 (up 22%)
- Tesla Model X – 2,750 (up 75%)
- Tesla Model 3 – 17,800 (up 237 times)
Here we have a list of selected brands that were below or slightly above Tesla in August (U.S.-only):
- Volkswagen – 32,255
- Lexus – 28,622
- Mazda – 25,816
- BMW – 23,789
- Tesla – 23,175
- Audi – 20,907
- Mercedes-Benz – 20,339
- Acura – 15,072
- Chrysler – 12,219
- Infiniti – 10,796
- Volvo – 8,970
- Mitsubishi – 8,416
- Porsche – 4,083
- Jaguar – 2,469
Tesla already is selling more than 100,000 all-electric cars in 12-months (107,000 to be precise).
11 Comments on "Tesla Outsold All Of These Brands In U.S. In August"
I question the accuracy of the sales figures above. Lexus sold 30,801 vehicles in August, selling 11,111 cars and 19,690 trucks. Yet the above chart lists only 28,622 total sales.
Official Toyota & Lexus sales chart for August 2018:
https://corporatenews.pressroom.toyota.com/releases/august+2018+sales+chart.download
The 11,111 that you see if for 2017. Lexus sold 8,926 cars this August 2018. Your above truck number is also the 2017 number (19,690), although the 2018 number is nearly the same, at 19,696.
8,926 + 19,696 = 28,622
It was an easy oversight for sure and we could have made the same mistake. No worries! Take care Thomas.
They also outsold Buick, Cadillac, Genesis, Land Rover, Mini, and Smart.
Oh and Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lincoln.
The numbers right now are a result of pent up demand resulting from a long list of production delays but are the numbers sustainable? Tesla stock is down 28% from its’ 52 week high and Tesla still isn’t showing a profit. Tesla has got to be burning through cash like crazy right now and if they don’t start making a profit soon they won’t be in business very long.
I wouldn’t worry about Tesla not being in business any time soon. They have high sale numbers and a pent-up demand in the outstanding TM3 reservations.
This has been the core FUD claim for Tesla for 10 years. And yet they’re still going gangbusters…
Who cares about the stock price? The negative press, while ignoring the positive milestones, is inversely proportional to how well the company is doing right now. The demand for Tesla is as high as it’s ever been, much to the chaigrin of many commenters who come to this site.
In Germany they outsold Aston Martin (48 units), Alpine (43 units), Cadillac (52 units), Iveco (46 units) and Lotus (40 units) with a total of 82 units in August.
I hear they outsold Morgan in the UK too…
Bentley and Rolls Royce destroyed by Tesla, Sales down 20%