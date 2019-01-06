Tesla Offers New Wheel Option On Model 3 Performance In China

  1. Home
19” Power Sports aero wheels for China

The Chinese configurator for Tesla Model 3 reveals different wheels for the Performance version of the car.

Unlike the 20” Sport Wheels in North America and Europe, in China the car will be equipped with 19” Power Sports wheels, which are considered for “balanced performance and cruising range”. The aerodynamics is probably improved.

The new design looks great and we guess that many customers around the world would be happy to get them too.

The standard all-wheel drive, long-range version in all markets gets two options:

  • 18” Aero Wheels
  • 19” Sports Wheels

More images:

Tesla Model 3 Performance with 19-inch Power Sports wheels in China
5 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance with 19-inch Power Sports wheels in China Tesla Model 3 Performance with 19-inch Power Sports wheels in China Tesla Model 3 Performance with 19-inch Power Sports wheels in China Tesla Model 3 Performance with 19-inch Power Sports wheels in China

Tesla Model 3 Performance in U.S.:

Tesla Model 3 Performance
5 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance

Source: Teslarati

ab

Best wheel option, imo

33 minutes ago
Change

Probably made by local suppliers in order to awoid 25% import tax.

21 minutes ago