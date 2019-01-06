Tesla Offers New Wheel Option On Model 3 Performance In China

36 M BY MARK KANE

19” Power Sports aero wheels for China

The Chinese configurator for Tesla Model 3 reveals different wheels for the Performance version of the car.

Unlike the 20” Sport Wheels in North America and Europe, in China the car will be equipped with 19” Power Sports wheels, which are considered for “balanced performance and cruising range”. The aerodynamics is probably improved.

The new design looks great and we guess that many customers around the world would be happy to get them too.

The standard all-wheel drive, long-range version in all markets gets two options:

18” Aero Wheels

19” Sports Wheels

Tesla Model 3 Performance in U.S.:

Source: Teslarati