Tesla Model Y Pricing Predicted To Start At $45,000, Top Out At $85,000

$10,000 above the price of a standard Tesla Model 3.

If these predictions hold true, then the Tesla Model Y will start at a base priced of just $45,000, which is $10,000 more than a standard Tesla Model 3.

Tonight, Tesla will reveal the Model Y to the world, but ahead of that event, which we’ll be attending, J.D. Power released a new report. The report contains predictions on Model Y pricing and market size.

In regards to market potential, the J.D. Power report states:

Tesla’s latest SUV, the Model Y, presents one of the most compelling opportunities yet for the brand to increase the sales volume. The segment is big: SUVs currently account for 49% of the U.S. market. More than half (52%) of those who bought a vehicle in the $30,000-$50,000 price range purchased an SUV.

Moving on to pricing, J.D Power predicts the following:

Pricing for the smaller Model Y is unknown, but J.D. Power estimates a starting price of $45,000 before tax rebates, rising to $85,000. In 2018, 1.4 million SUVs were sold in the $40,000-$90,000 range. This means if Tesla captures only a modest portion of this segment, it will deliver significant sales growth.

$45,000 is a bit above the previously speculated figure of $40,000, but it’s in line with our expectations.

Will the Model Y take sales away from the Model 3? J.D. Power doesn’t really seem to think so, stating:

While some have speculated that the Model Y may cannibalize demand for the Model 3, expanding into the SUV segment opens more sales potential with just one model than sales of all three of Tesla’s models offered in 2018 combined.

Consumer preference in the U.S. is for crossovers and SUVs over sedans, so the Model Y will surely open up more sales opportunities for Tesla.

Stay tuned as we’ll be covering the Model Y live reveal tonight. The livestream should start at, or around (Tesla time ya know), 8 PM Pacific and 11 PM Eastern time

14 Comments on "Tesla Model Y Pricing Predicted To Start At $45,000, Top Out At $85,000"

Robert Weekley

3,000 Pounds Towing Rating, please!

1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

Too high. When the Model Y comes to production in 2020, the federal credit will have fully phased out. Today’s standard plus Model 3 will be the one available for $35K.

The base Model Y will be a Standard Plus, but with dual motors, raising the price to $39K, and then also adding in a premium for the larger form factor, bringing it to $42-43K.

1 hour ago
Will

It’s perfect for entry luxury EV. You crazy to think that will be the price point. You will just kill 3

59 minutes ago
Clive

Dual Motor 45K for S+ with AP is my guess plus a paint choice

39 minutes ago
viriato

Maybe a bit, but we must wait to see the interior, qualities and other specs… and the rivals.

38 minutes ago
Change

Very important for strong demand to start at the lowest possible price. I expect 10% price rise above all Model 3 configurations so start price for Standard Range will be 38.500 USD. This is what Musk basically already has tweeted.

36 minutes ago
NL4M

But I believe the standard Y will have dual motors so add $5K. I do not believe they will offer the Y in RWD only.

20 minutes ago
Viking79

Exactly, comes down to this. I would like RWD model, BMW offers an X3 RWD for $41,000. I think aiming for that would be great, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see AWD only.

11 minutes ago
Will

I’ll go $50k then all the way up the latter

1 hour ago
Joe

I thought Elon Musk had officially said it would be 10% more expensive Than Model 3, which would be 40k$

35 minutes ago
NL4M

10% more than the dual motor Model 3 (he did not specify WHICH version of the Model 3!)

19 minutes ago
Nozuka

Makes alot of sense to try and predict a price shortly before the announcement…. we can’t possibly wait until then 😉

34 minutes ago
Awakeinlbc

Aka last possible moment so max rumors can percolate thru and marinade

12 minutes ago
Eduard

As stated before, cannibalize applies to selling cheaper models that can undercut your sells of higher price ones. If you manage your customers to buy a higher priced goodie that is not cannibalization.

28 minutes ago