Tesla Reportedly Working On Model S & X Powertrain Upgrade
Apparently the Tesla Model S and Model X are getting motors like the Model 3.
Tesla Model S and Model X sales have been somewhat flat as of late, and this past quarter they took a nosedive. There are several theories about why this was the case. Slowed production, Tesla attempting to control demand, and the need for a refresh, among others? Regardless of any cause or effect, if Tesla wants to increase sales of its flagship vehicles, it’s going to have to pull some levers. Updating the Model S and X is just one move that could lead to a demand spike.
Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have said that there are no immediate plans to use the Model 3’s 2170 cell format S and X vehicles. The CEO has also made it clear that a “refresh” is not something the automaker does, at least in the traditional sense. However, new information first reported on Electrek suggests that Tesla is already working on a new motor upgrade for the Model 3’s more expensive siblings.
The Tesla Model 3’s impressive blend of efficiency and performance is due in part to its permanent magnet reluctance motor system. Currently, the Model S and Model X don’t employ the same system. Instead, they use AC induction motors. If this update happens as reported, that will change. While we don’t have concrete evidence that Tesla is making such plans, the idea makes perfect sense.
Tesla’s chief motor designer Konstantinos Laskaris shared in the past that permanent magnet systems can provide efficiency and performance benefits while keeping costs down. However, he also said that the current induction setup in the Model S and X makes sense. Otherwise, Tesla may not have utilized it over the years. Still, it may not be as cost effective overall. He said (via Electrek):
Quantitatively, the difference is what drives the future of the machine, and it’s a tradeoff between motor cost, range and battery cost that is determining which technology will be used in the future.
According to the report, sources with inside information on the matter stated that Tesla’s recent software upgrades already include references to the upcoming permanent magnet reluctance motor systems, which are coined “Raven.”
Electrek learned from its sources that the Model 3 motor setup can be over 4 percent more efficient than the system in Tesla’s flagship offerings. Even more compelling is the fact that efficiency gains are further improved during city driving. We already know that Tesla’s vehicles are range and efficiency leaders when it comes to highway driving. Moreover, the Model 3 fares well in the city. If this update goes to production, we should see longer range Model S and X vehicles that offer increased efficiency in stop-and-go traffic.
Source: Electrek
4 Comments on "Tesla Reportedly Working On Model S & X Powertrain Upgrade"
The S and X are beautifuil vehicles on the exterior no matter how old they are. It’s the interior that may need to become more ‘plush’ at their price range. However, performance increases are expected and consumers do expect to be able to get something ‘new’ with each model they buy in at least 4 year increments. Hopefully with the body it’s a evolutionary upgrade and a wagon.
But I think for powertrain, there will be improvements in battery cells along with motors. With the S and X being the flagships, maybe the ultracapacitors come into play in Performance versions initially, along with Roadster. Upgrades for faster charging as well.
Other clues a new power train is coming – Tesla left S/X twisting in the wind when they announced v3 Superchargers and Panasonic talked about moving S/X battery production to the US in early 2019.
A rear PMSR motor, new power electronics and better battery cooling seem like obvious upgrades. Making newly designed S/X packs on the new Grohman machine would save cost and free up space in Fremont. Might as well increase the size to 110-115 kWh while there at it to hit 400 miles EPA.
It’d be great if the new pack design doubled up under the rear seat and opened footwells to increase legroom and headroom, too, but I’m not holding my breath on that.
I don’t care if Tesla calls it a “refresh” or calls it “jabberwocky”, so long as they do a significant refresh of the Model S, to add in at least some of the innovations from the Model 3. MS sales have fallen off of late, and hopefully a refresh will be the cure for that.
Furthermore, since the battery pack is part of what needs refreshed, perhaps the most important part, that will benefit the Model X too.
But I hope Tesla will not change the Model S body style. One thing I really admire about Tesla is that they don’t do pointless style changes every year just for the sake of change, as other auto makers do.
Current Model S and X have already made similar priced offerings from fossil fuel auto makers completely obsolete. If any of the rumored Model S and X updates are true it is going to make the vehicles made by fossil fuel auto makers look even more outdated and make their resale value drop even more. Still waiting endlessly for those Tesla killers to arrive. Meanwhile Tesla take over 75% of USA BEV market and about 50% of Europe BEV market.