Watch This Tesla Model S Summon Into Incredibly Tight Spot

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 10

You really have to trust your Tesla vehicle’s Summon Mode feature to attempt this.

The Tesla Model S is not a small car, so sometimes parking it is a chore. We’re not only talking about dealing with tight spaces in parking lots in which you can barely exit the vehicle, but also residences with accommodations that weren’t built for such a large car.

This video shows one such parking spot that is incredibly tight for the Model S. It’s so tight that at times it looks as though the car’s fenders may get scratched. Nonetheless, the Tesla Summon Mode feature succeeds in parking the car in the cramped carport.

Some might say the owner was quite brave (or crazy) to attempt this with an $80K sedan. But hey, it probably makes more sense to trust a computer and sensors to pull it off without incident than to think a human could do it. We can’t imagine that most human drivers would fare better, let alone trust themselves to even try.

We’re wondering if there will be a follow-up video showing the car’s exit. It sure would be a mess if the Model S refused to Summon out. That would put the owner in a really tight spot in more ways than one.

Video Description via Alex Bell P. on YouTube:

Wanted to know if Tesla Modes will fit in my super narrow parking space 🙂 Thanks to Tesla Brooklyn, I now know the answer!

10 Comments on "Watch This Tesla Model S Summon Into Incredibly Tight Spot"

KUD

Unless you can summon a Tesla that doesn’t belong to you, nobody is going to steal that one when parked.

4 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

How do you get your car if the summon feature malfunctions?

4 hours ago
Mark.ca

Climb over and open the trunk.

3 hours ago
lamata

Through the rear Hatch..

2 hours ago
John

No thanks, I’m not trying that with my Tesla.

However, I do love the dramatic, late 90’s Party-of-Five-esque soundtrack music..

4 hours ago
philip d

@1:56. Oh crap, I forgot to get eggs.

3 hours ago
lamata

That car is so smart ..Light years ahead of the rest !

2 hours ago
Scott Franco

I think it is time to start handing out “Tesla darwin awards”, which is to say, recognition for damaging your Tesla making stupid videos.

2 hours ago
Aaron

Would have loved to watch it get out of that spot. I seriously question the sanity of someone taking a hundred thousand dollar car and just checking to see if this would work.. LOL Again – seeing it come out of that parking spot would be a request for the next video. Me? NOPE.

3 minutes ago
bradley cross

Now thats a test drive!

2 seconds ago