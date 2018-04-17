See Tesla Model S P100D Race Lamborghini Huracan Performante

16 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Hmmm … what can the Tesla Model S P100D race next?

There’s a realization that these drag race (and specifically Drag Times) shares and videos can only go so far, but what’s next? Yes, the 5- to 7- seat family sedan will surely not tackle the Nurburgring like many ICE-powered sports car, but a sports cars it’s not.

This is not even a goal for the automaker. Tesla didn’t set out to make super-fast performance-oriented cars to top million-dollar, limited-edition, two-seat performance entries.

C’mon, Tesla never said the Model S or X were sports cars. Many a family-oriented luxury sedan or SUV is not apt to conquer the legendary German test track.

But, in terms of immediate torque, and the on-road metrics that you will surely experience in everyday driving (0-30, 0-60, quarter-mile), Tesla is truly unmatched.

The Lambo features a 640-horsepower, 5.2-liter V10. It employs a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and costs a mere $336K. Good luck getting ahold of one, too.

The Model S P100D with Ludicrous boasts dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, 588 horsepower to the wheels, and 920 pound-feet of torque. This setup will cost you about $150K. You can order one (new or used) ASAP and take delivery soon.

Who doesn’t want a 5- to 7- seat family sedan that can also perform. While it’s not stellar on winding roads, it easily tops just about every rival there, too, despite the naysayers. In terms of all-electric, it has not competitors.