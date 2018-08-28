6 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This Tesla Model S owner was struggling to get parts and service, so he took matters into his own hands.

Greg Furstenwerth owns a 2013 Tesla Model S that’s now out of warranty and has ~135,000 miles on it. He’s experienced enough issues with Tesla parts and service that he’s no longer relying on the automaker to fix his car. He’s learned to do all the work himself. Interestingly, he says it’s pretty simple.

If you can put together Legos you can put together a Tesla.

Greg shares:

I was fed up with Tesla completely, to the point where today if they want to touch my car they’re not allowed to touch my car. I’ll do my own work on my car now.

Early on, Tesla took incredible care of Greg. They would call him personally about service and issues. They showed up with Mobile Service to fix his flat when he was making a cross-country journey (without a Supercharger network). The help, kindness, and positive interactions subsided once Greg’s warranty expired. Greg said he felt like he was no longer a Tesla owner.

Greg lives on an island near Seattle. It’s quite a distance to even get to a Tesla Service Center and he’s out of reach of the automaker’s Mobile Service. It’s also difficult to find independent mechanics that are willing to work on the car. Moreover, parts, diagnostics tools, and repair manuals are not readily available. With some $14,000 in necessary repairs, Greg had no choice but to tear the car apart himself and get to work.

It’s important to note that Greg is still a Tesla fan through and through. He told CNBC that there’s no other car that he’d want to own. This doesn’t mean that he’s not allowed to be frustrated by the situation. He has a nice car that he spent a lot of money on and he wants it to work properly. He also wants to be able to get parts and service in a timely manner. This is just not something that the automaker has been able to do for Greg since his car has been out of warranty, but his solution seems to be working out just fine.