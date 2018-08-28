Tesla Model S Owner Compares Fixing Car To Assembling LEGO
This Tesla Model S owner was struggling to get parts and service, so he took matters into his own hands.
Greg Furstenwerth owns a 2013 Tesla Model S that’s now out of warranty and has ~135,000 miles on it. He’s experienced enough issues with Tesla parts and service that he’s no longer relying on the automaker to fix his car. He’s learned to do all the work himself. Interestingly, he says it’s pretty simple.
If you can put together Legos you can put together a Tesla.
Greg shares:
I was fed up with Tesla completely, to the point where today if they want to touch my car they’re not allowed to touch my car. I’ll do my own work on my car now.
Early on, Tesla took incredible care of Greg. They would call him personally about service and issues. They showed up with Mobile Service to fix his flat when he was making a cross-country journey (without a Supercharger network). The help, kindness, and positive interactions subsided once Greg’s warranty expired. Greg said he felt like he was no longer a Tesla owner.
Greg lives on an island near Seattle. It’s quite a distance to even get to a Tesla Service Center and he’s out of reach of the automaker’s Mobile Service. It’s also difficult to find independent mechanics that are willing to work on the car. Moreover, parts, diagnostics tools, and repair manuals are not readily available. With some $14,000 in necessary repairs, Greg had no choice but to tear the car apart himself and get to work.
It’s important to note that Greg is still a Tesla fan through and through. He told CNBC that there’s no other car that he’d want to own. This doesn’t mean that he’s not allowed to be frustrated by the situation. He has a nice car that he spent a lot of money on and he wants it to work properly. He also wants to be able to get parts and service in a timely manner. This is just not something that the automaker has been able to do for Greg since his car has been out of warranty, but his solution seems to be working out just fine.
Video Description via CNBC on YouTube:
This Tesla Model S Owner Repairs His Own Car | CNBC
Greg Furstenwerth was an early adopter of the Tesla Model S, but once the car was out of warranty he had a hard time getting the parts and service he needed. So he took on the repairs himself and found it surprisingly easy. “If you can put together Legos you can put together a Tesla.”
27 Comments on "Tesla Model S Owner Compares Fixing Car To Assembling LEGO"
I should hope parts not related to electronics are easy to change.
Did anyone think magic was used to assemble cars?
The biggest problem with DIY is knowing how hard and which direction to pull without breaking something 😉
Once upon a time I owned a ’91 Civic SI hatchback. It had exposed screws on most interior parts and hence was very easy to take apart. I’d much rather have this than the hidden clips that essentially all new vehicles have.
I hope that if the current move from “dealer based sales” to “factory direct” continues, manufacturers also make their vehicles more serviceable, since there would be no dealers trying to push for “dealer only” parts, tools, techniques.
EV manufacturers I think should begin to consider investing in partnering with vocational schools to ready future EV technicians for takling the repair issues with the absence of dealerships.
What I understand is that EV manufacturers not aiming for making money from after sales services, so since the beginning they should consider handing services (especially when cars are out of warrenty) to third parties. This way they can focus their resources to refinement of their current product lines and innovation.
Interesting you mention that…
“Tesla’s Student Automotive Technician Program (aka Tesla START), was designed to help the next generation develop tech expertise through classes, labs, and hands-on learning. Tesla has partnered with North American colleges to integrate its START program into their automotive technician curriculums.”
https://insideevs.com/tesla-training-future-electric-car-technicians/
“Once upon a time I owned a ’91 Civic SI hatchback. It had exposed screws on most interior parts and hence was very easy to take apart. I’d much rather have this than the hidden clips that essentially all new vehicles have.”
+100
The clips are a double edged sword. For example, after doing a speaker upgrade and learning it once, I can now pull the door panels on one of my vehicles in less than a minute. The clips make that easy. Harbor freight makes some all-plastic trim removal tools that are super cheap that really help, and there are also spreaders specifically designed for clips. But yea, it is much easier if you can find a youtube video of pulling things apart before you start.
I wonder if the Whidbey Island Folks in the Seattle area, are having similar Tesla out of warranty issues?
Doesn’t every car manufacturer have this issue when warranty has expired?
I know warranty companies solidly say “No, you’re warranty has expired”.
But you can get parts and there are plenty of independent shops to work on your car. I always used Independent Porsche shops for my cars.
What would be revolutionary is to make the diagnostics software and the manuals free for all and sell parts via mail order to any ship able address.
I think any company who can manage this wins big.
I hope this is going to be the norm in near future.
All Our Manuals Are Belong To You
I am not a big fan on DIY, but sometime you have to do it, I simply had to get rid of the rattling sound from the doors , turning up the volume on the HI-FI, and it really did help, with some isolation, I think I will do it to help lower the sound from the wheels, and the occasional whining from the motor.
“help lower the sound from the wheels,”
Consider using dynamat xtreme on the flooring and bring it up as high as you can around the walls.
We Audiophileheads use this all the time to reduce/eliminate road noise.
“The help, kindness, and positive interactions subsided once Greg’s warranty expired. Greg said he felt like he was no longer a Tesla owner.”
I don’t understand this BS mentality.
You’re out of warranty……..PERIOD. There’s nothing they can do for you.
My Toyota went out of warranty and the the Stealership said they won’t do the work. I verified with the warranty company and sure enough it went off warranty 3 weeks prior.
People need to understand there’s an end to the warranty. Get a friggin CLUE!
Some people get lucky and the shops will do the fix but that’s rare. Don’t go putting a company on Blast because they aren’t supposed to cover anyone past the warranty end date.
BS. Dealers do out-of-warranty repairs. They’re just more expensive than independent shops. Why would any service shop ignore this cash cow?
I should’ve said…
“said they won’t do the work under warranty due to expiration.”
They contacted the warranty company.
Generally the out of warranty rate is far more profitable to both mechanics and the company Tesla…Either he’s begging to for free repairs or was too ingorant to understand over the past five years service as whole has gotten far busier…
The problem is some parts have both a part number and a serial number. If any of those are changed the configuration file needs to updated or the car will not start. Of course Tesla doesn’t give access to the configuration file.
Interesting. Finally some early Tesla Model S are starting to come off warranty.
Those out of warranty “service data” will be interesting.
He had the right mindset. If it can be taken apart, it is just time and one’s ability to research and follow manuals. Sounds the same as pretty much every high mileage owner on every car enthusiast site for every brand of car. That’s why there are page after page of DIY discussions and repair FAQ’s on every car enthusiast websites, so folks can do their own work on their cars.
Is anyone under the impression that magically because the drivetrain is electric, that every other part in the car is immune from needing repair?
DIY is much cheaper than paying a pro no matter what car you own.
Also, if you want the shop manual for the Model S, it is widely available for download. Easy to google. If you can’t figure out how to google the shop manual, you probably shouldn’t DIY any car….
Yep, once my cars are out of warranty like my 2012 Volt I try and do all the maintenance/repairs myself.
Yup, do the same on my nissan pickup and scion.
Changed radiators and alternators etc……
The one that pissed me off was replacing the radio because I didn’t have the panel tools (had to go buy them) to pry stuff open.
