Tesla Model 3 Real-World Winter Driving And Range Test: Videos
4 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 8
Cold weather can take its toll on electric cars.
That’s a well-known fact. But what’s not as thoroughly explored is what’s the real-world impact on the electric range when driving in the cold and snow. Or, more specifically, what’s the impact on a Tesla.
This is always a hugely popular topic here at InsideEVs, largely due in part because we drive cars, not in labs, but out in the elements that Mother Nature tosses our way. And oftentimes that includes cold temperatures and/or snowy conditions.
This is by far the most extensive and exhaustive video series on the impact of winter and cold weather on the Tesla Model 3. You’re in for a real treat here.
Out in the real world, numbers don’t necessarily line up with lab ratings. Watch this 2-part series that tests the Tesla Model 3 in the winter to see real-world results.
Today November 26th, 2018 I put the Model 3 up against our 1st Snow Storm of the year to see how it faired and tested the battery/range of the model 3 in cold wet weather. Take the drive with me and experience the Model 3 in the real world.
*** Note this is a DUAL MOTOR AWD MODEL 3***
What an idiot… “we are going to see if we need winter tires”. Some people should just be sent to prison and they key lost…
The guy goes through all that trouble to give us insight and to make this video and you call him an Idiot….. * 🙁 *
55mles?!
Dang man, move closer to work. Less stressful.
Temperature set to 81 degrees??
Is it me or that’s a bit too balmy?
Reading through the comment section, he turns on and off the heater. Too much work. The test is flawed.
Cold? That’s not cold. I always say it’s not cold until it’s -25C
Did he have seated seats on 3 and temperature set to 72 degrees during the entire commute?
The Electric Israeli said his 3 lost 43% during winter.
We lose around 20% in Southern California winter.
I’m sure we will see more of these, people switching from ICE to electric, heater is not free in an EV, it is in ICE since threr is so much wasted heat. Plus the wet road alone would reduce miles. He needed to do some research on Winter driving in an EV.