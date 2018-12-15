Tesla Model 3 Real-World Winter Driving And Range Test: Videos

4 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Cold weather can take its toll on electric cars.

That’s a well-known fact. But what’s not as thoroughly explored is what’s the real-world impact on the electric range when driving in the cold and snow. Or, more specifically, what’s the impact on a Tesla.

This is always a hugely popular topic here at InsideEVs, largely due in part because we drive cars, not in labs, but out in the elements that Mother Nature tosses our way. And oftentimes that includes cold temperatures and/or snowy conditions.

This is by far the most extensive and exhaustive video series on the impact of winter and cold weather on the Tesla Model 3. You’re in for a real treat here.

Out in the real world, numbers don’t necessarily line up with lab ratings. Watch this 2-part series that tests the Tesla Model 3 in the winter to see real-world results.

Today November 26th, 2018 I put the Model 3 up against our 1st Snow Storm of the year to see how it faired and tested the battery/range of the model 3 in cold wet weather. Take the drive with me and experience the Model 3 in the real world.

